A South Carolina distributor of hunting equipment and other outdoors supplies that was started more than 80 years ago filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after struggling with falling gun sales and tightening credit lines.
Chapin-based SportsCo Holdings Inc., which owns Ellett Brothers and other businesses, said it plans to liquidate its holdings, citing excessive debt and inventory.
CEO Bradley Johnson said in a court filing that the company's prediction that the Democrats would hold onto the White House in 2016 backfired and hurt its firearms business.
He also blamed SportCo's downfall on "significant" disruptions within the outdoors retail industry in recent years, including the acquisition of Cabela’s by rival Bass Pro Shops, Gander Mountain's bankruptcy and hurricanes that struck the Southeast.
The Lexington County company traces its roots to the 1933 founding of Ellett Brothers, which is one of eight subsidiaries that the parent organization owns. SportCo has five distribution centers, including one each in Chapin and Newberry in South Carolina, and it employs about 320 workers.
The company’s majority owner is Wellspring Capital Management, a New York-based private equity firm.
SportsCo and its affilates sought protection from creditors in Delaware, listing debts of between $100 million and $500 million and assets of less than $50 million. The companies plan to keep operating during the liquidation process.
The first court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.