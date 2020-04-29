Longtime R.B.'s Seafood Restaurant closes in Mount Pleasant, property sold for $7 million

When the coronavirus pandemic lifts, an iconic seafood restaurant in Mount Pleasant will not be among businesses that return.

Longtime Shem Creek seafood restaurant R.B.'s has permanently closed, and an Atlanta company bought the site for $7 million, according to real estate firm Charleston Commercial, which brokered the deal.

New owner Geyer Capital Management LLC plans to renovate the 41-year-old restaurant site and reopen with an undisclosed new tenant.

The restaurant had been closed already because of the virus outbreak.

R.B.'s, owned by Ronnie Boals of Mount Pleasant, started in 1979 in an old fish shed on Shem Creek.

In 2002, fire destroyed the original restaurant. Boals rebuilt and reopened the next year, becoming a staple for locals and tourists alike looking for waterfront dining.

Boals, who is retiring after encountering some health issues and not being as active as he could be in the daily restaurant operations, called leaving the business "bittersweet" but he's ready to travel with his wife and do some volunteer work.

"It's been a great business," Boals said. "We had a lot of dedicated repeat customers. I'm going to miss seeing them come in and out."

At one point, Boals owned six restaurants in Mount Pleasant, downtown Charleston, North Charleston and on Johns Island. About 10 years ago, he got out of all of his other business ventures to focus on R.B.'s.

Charleston Commercial's C. Kendrick said orchestrating the latest deal and securing a qualified buyer for Boals was important in protecting "a symbolic Shem Creek property."

"We are confident Geyer Capital will continue Ronnie's legacy on Shem Creek," Kendrick said.

It's the second restaurant with ties to Boals on the scenic waterway to change hands over the past 16 months.

In January 2019, affiliates of Charleston-based Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development bought waterfront restaurant Water's Edge on the opposite side of Shem Creek as R.B.'s as part of a $7 million deal that included a parking lot and a condominium in the adjacent Shem Creek Inn.

Boals operated a restaurant on the Water's Edge site called Ronnie's from 1985 to 2001, when he sold it for $2 million to veteran restaurateur Gary Whitman, who renovated it and reopened it in 2002 as Water's Edge.