Longtime James Island power tool store moving to make way for Chase bank

A longtime James Island store is heading to a new location to make way for a new bank branch.

Corky's Outdoor Power Equipment at 1640 Camp Road plans to move into a larger building now under construction at 1593 Folly Road near the former Brick House Kitchen site.

The new 7,500-square-foot structure will replace the 4,200-square-foot building that's been on Camp Road for about 30 years. The business is believed to have been at another location on James Island for several years, according to co-owner Danny O'Quinn.

The new store is expected to open in September.

O'Quinn and Danny Stewart bought the outdoor power tool business in 2010 and last June they paid $500,000 for an adjacent corner parcel on Folly Road that once housed a Subway restaurant. For the new venture, they have brought in store manager Dean Monk as a partner.

"Our plan was to build more parking area and go vertical with new development to allow more storage space, and then this offer came along," O'Quinn said.

After considering the cost of building a new structure and reconstructing the parking area, he and his business partners concluded they could build a new facility at a new site for roughly the same amount of money.

They purchased the Folly Road site in January for almost $757,000 and have already started site work on the new building for what will be a $2 million total investment.

O'Quinn said Chase Bank is eyeing the Corky's site as well as part of a former pizza restaurant parcel next to the old Subway on Folly Road.

Regulators approved the JPMorgan-owned lender's request to operate a branch on the James Island property in February. An opening date has not been announced.

Corky's is expected to close the roughly $1.45 million deal to sell the current property soon. Once the transaction is completed, it is supposed to be out of the building within 90 days.

O'Quinn said the new operation will be larger, nicer and more visible and could allow the shop to add a couple of new lines, including custom grills and a golf cart service.