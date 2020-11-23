Longtime Helping Kids With Cancer Thrift Store finds temporary home after being displaced

A longtime West Ashley thrift shop displaced by redevelopment at its former Savannah Highway site has found a new home — at least a small temporary one.

The Helping Kids With Cancer Thrift Store recently signed a two-year lease for 1,850 square feet at 1379 Ashley River Road in Wespanee Center in West Ashley.

Shop owner Adria Lanier hopes to be open before Christmas, but she emphasized the space is only temporary since she hopes to land a much larger lease on a site elsewhere in West Ashley.

She is currently working with a real estate development firm for a 10,000-square-foot location as a storage and processing center as well as a retail store elsewhere in West Ashley. The landlord is busy repairing the roof and getting the building ready for a new tenant, but Lanier said she has not signed a lease yet.

She hopes to have something firmed up at the new location after the new year, but she wanted to set up in an interim location as soon as possible.

Lanier called the Ashley River Road site "a temporary Band-Aid" that will simply bear the name Thrift Store since she doesn't want to invest a lot of money in a temporary location.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"It will be a storefront only," she said. "There's no room to accept donations."

Since the shop shut down earlier this year, Lanier has stored items from the former Avondale location in four storage pods and a 4,000-square-foot space off Carriage Lane, just down the street from the new store site that once housed a bar.

"It's a clean shell," Lanier said of the temporary site. "Everything is crisp and new. You can't tell it was a bar before."

Lanier was forced to move the thrift shop after 20 years at 835 Savannah Highway when an affiliate of real estate investment firm Twin Rivers Capital, in partnership with the Rodenberg family, decided to renovate the 10,000-square-foot structure into retail and restaurant space in early 2019. The site was once a grocery store.