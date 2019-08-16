A longtime Charleston restaurant closed Thursday and will become a new dining venue.
Manny's Mediterranean Grille at 1680 Old Towne Road in West Ashley has been sold to sushi sports pub Locals after nearly 30 years of serving the Lowcountry in four or five different locations.
"It was a difficult decision to move on, but in the end much has changed in our personal lives over the course of three decades," former Manny's owner Michael Stavrinakis said on a Facebook post. "Like all things, there is a time for change and this was both the time and the opportunity for change in our lives."
Stavrinakis also said it was important that a new business take over the space to "ensure quality dining opportunities for our customers and an employment opportunity for our staff. We think both will be fulfilled."
Locals, with other venues in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston, hopes to open the new restaurant in about three months, according to Shawn Sherman, director of operations.
"We are going to add a covered patio if the city approves it and expand into next door where Michael's old office was," Sherman said.
He said the company chose the location to bring more variety to that part of Charleston.
"We feel like there is nothing like that in that area," Sherman said. "We are eventually hoping to put one in every town in the Charleston area. At least, that's my game plan."
Corey Lewandowski, whose family grew up near the upcoming new restaurant, will manage the site.
Locals first launched in Mount Pleasant 10 years ago. It opened its second location near Park Circle in North Charleston last September.
Stavrinakis will stay in the restaurant business by focusing on Pacific Restaurant Brokers, a restaurant brokerage firm he launched in 2017.