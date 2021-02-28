Longtime Charleston Place director now with Mount Pleasant-based hospitality firm

The longtime manager of Charleston's largest hotel left the job after a quarter century to take a position at a hospitality management firm across the harbor.

Paul Stracey, formerly managing director at the upscale Belmond Charleston Place, was named director of operations for Charlestowne Hotels where he'll be overseeing properties in the Mount Pleasant-based company's portfolio of about 50 lodgings.

Of Stracey's 35 years of experience in luxury hospitality, 25 of those were spent at Charleston Place, an anchor hotel complex on the peninsula with more than 430 guest rooms, a AAA Four Diamond-rated restaurant and the attached Shops at Belmond Charleston Place where the lineup of high-end retailers includes Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

When it opened in 1986 as The Omni, the property served a critical link between King Street and the tourist-centric City Market area.

During his tenure, Stracey oversaw a $35 million renovation that included complete makeovers for all guest rooms. At the time that project was completed in 2013, Stracey told The Post and Courier the improvements would help the hotel stay competitive as more and more luxury accommodations opened downtown.

The newcomers have included lodgings such as the Charlestowne-managed Spectator, which opened in the Market area in 2015.

Hotel growth on that part of the peninsula has continued, with projects like The Loutrel, a boutique hotel that's expected to open on State Street later this year and will also be managed by Charlestowne, and a 115-room full-service hotel with condominiums and retail planned across from the Market.

Stracey's former role has not been filled yet. Rui Reis, Belmond Ltd.'s managing director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, is temporarily filling in as general manager, according to a spokesperson for Belmond.

Stracey will be working with "some of the most highly regarded hotels in Charlestowne’s portfolio," according to an announcement of his hire. The company was "selective about the talent," chosen for the operations team, chief operating officer Kyle Hughey said in a statement, describing Stracey's experience as "second to none" and crucial for the company as it "expands into additional competitive, high-occupancy markets.”

Charlestowne's portfolio includes 18 hotels in the Palmetto State — soon to be 19 with the opening of The Loutrel — and most are in the Charleston area. They range from a Best Western on Savannah Highway to the highly rated French Quarter Inn on Church Street.

Stracey wasn't available last week to discuss the new job due to travel, but said in a statement from Charlestowne's announcement that he is looking forward to flexing his "creative muscles" and "expanding (his) reach" in the role.

Hotel hiring

An Isle of Palms seaside getaway is holding its second hiring event for its newest addition.

Wild Dunes Resort will meet with candidates March 3-4 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to fill a variety of jobs at Sweetgrass Inn. The 153-key hotel is set to start welcoming guests March 26.

Openings include hourly food and beverage jobs, guest services, culinary, valet, events and security.

Wild Dunes is owned by Los Angeles-based Lowe, which is beefing up its local lodging portfolio by building a luxury hotel next to Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston.

Hospitality workers have been the hardest hit in the Charleston region during the coronavirus pandemic. The latest metro-level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the number of jobs in the industry were down 27 percent compared to the pre-COVID era.

Statewide, the recovery has been slightly better, with South Carolina hospitality employment down 16 percent.