Coronavirus fallout forces longtime Charleston costume shop Hokus Pokus to move

A longtime costume shop will no longer display its black limo hearse or spooky inflatables out front in the fall along St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley.

Hokus Pokus has moved, leaving empty the former aisles filled with bagged costumes, multicolored wigs, pirate coats, ruffly tutus and so much more along a busy stretch of suburban Charleston.

It can now be found at Citadel Mall, taking over the former space of lingerie purveyor Victoria's Secret. The costume store is still being set up, but look for an opening around Aug. 1, generally the three-month launch ahead of the busy Halloween season.

Hokus Pokus owner Giles Taylor said he had to move from 1015 St. Andrews Blvd. after 17 years because the landlord wanted four months of rent at once after he was closed because of the coronavirus.

"I told him I couldn't pay four months of rent at one time," Taylor said.

That's when he began looking for a new location.

The new space is about 4,000 square feet, about half the size of the previous site. It's also different in other ways.

The dark decor on St. Andrews Boulevard will give way to a much lighter atmosphere in the new digs at Citadel Mall, plus it will offer plenty of parking, often a problem at the previous location in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

"I think it's beautiful," Taylor said while looking out over the new location filled with boxes and bags of costumes waiting to be placed on racks that have to be assembled.

"It's bright and airy," he said. "I like the floor because it's not carpet. It will be a different experience because it's a smaller space."

Taylor said he had trouble finding a new location, but Ginger Davis, co-owner of the interior of the mall, reached out and offered a deal.

Customers also won't find the Cadillac hearse with a coffin sticking out the back either this year. Taylor said it needs a new top so it will be out of service.

He would like to see it parked inside the mall near the shop, but doesn't know if that's doable. As for parking it outside the mall, he said it might be too far away from the store to keep vandals at bay.

"It does catch attention from people driving by," Taylor said.

The new location is the latest move for the longtime costume merchant.

Taylor, a former clown with the name Hokus Pokus, started the business as a magic shop in a bedroom-sized space on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant in 1979.

He moved the next year to what is now Ashley Landing Shopping Center in West Ashley, then to Savannah Highway where the Helping Kids with Cancer Thrift Store is about to be reworked into different shops, then to a shop next door and finally to St. Andrews Boulevard in 2003.

He also operated satellite stores in Northwoods Mall and in Mount Pleasant for a short spell during the Great Recession.

"I just hope people will find me and shop at the mall," he said. "It will be a different experience."