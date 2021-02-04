Longtime Charleston bank CEO, civic leader Tom Hood has died

Tom Hood, a longtime South Carolina banking executive and Charleston-area civic leader, died Tuesday. He was 74.
A Navy veteran who graduated from The Citadel, Hood was a fixture on the local business scene until his retirement a decade ago.
The New England native and onetime accountant joined First Federal Savings & Loan in 1975. Hood then helped take the Charleston-based lender public through a new holding company in 1983, and he was elected to the board of directors four years later.
Hood was promoted to president and CEO of First Federal in February 1995. He assumed the same titles at the holding company about 18 months later.
Hood was known for an accessible banker who stressed the personal touch. Even as a busy CEO, he would surprise customers, clients and other callers by picking up the phone without always knowing who was at the other end of the line. He also penned thank-you letters to 13-year-old "graduates" of First Federal's 9,000-member "Squirrel's Club" savings plan for kids, saying it was important to stay close to the community.
"We enjoy doing that," he told The Post and Courier in 1996.
Aldon Thomas Hood was born June 11, 1946, in Lowell, Mass., according to his obituary.
During his 36-year Lowcountry banking career, he was active in numerous business and community organizations, and he was a strong advocate for improving the public education system.
Among other high-profile roles, Hood served as chairman of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and Trident United Way. He also was part of a group that advised the Federal Reserve Bank’s Board of Governors on industry matters. In his personal life, he was a member and ordained elder at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in West Ashley.
Near the end of his banking career, Hood steered First Federal through the 2007 financial crisis and recession, which led to massive losses for the industry. He also expanded the business into coastal North Carolina by taking over a failed lender in 2009.
Hood announced his retirement and succession plan in May 2010, when he stepped down as CEO of the parent company, First Financial Holdings Inc. He had planned to remain as president of First Federal until June 2011, but he resigned several months early, citing undisclosed health reasons.
At that time First Federal had grown to about 1,100 employees and operated about 65 branches. It also had expanded to provide insurance and brokerage services. Two years after Hood left, First Federal agreed to be sold in a $447 million deal to what is now South State Bank.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at 712 Wappoo Road in Charleston. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10 a.m.
Memorials can be made to the BrightFocus Foundation at www.brightfocus.org, which funds research into a cure for Alzheimer's disease.