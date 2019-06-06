One of the Charleston's oldest marketing and communications firms has been sold as it looks to grow under the ownership of an expansion-minded Virginia company.
Rawle Murdy is now part of Buffalo Groupe LLC, which was formed earlier this year with a goal of building what it called "the world’s first marketing platform to connect brands with lifestyle audiences through the lens of golf."
Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Few changes are expected. Rawle Murdy is operating an independent division of Reston, Va.-based Buffalo Groupe. Bruce Murdy, who had been president and owner, will stay on as managing director of the Charleston office.
Murdy, who is 61, said he'd been thinking about "the path forward, how keep the company vital, vibrant, growing."
"It's hard to compate as a smaller firm unless you want to stay really small," he said Thursday.
Murdy decided it was time to "scale up." He found a like-minded business partner in Buffalo Groupe, having already known its CEO for several years.
"For us it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up," Murdy said of the deal. "It makes lot of sense for the company because it allows us to continue to grow and be 'who we are, where we are' but with the additional resources you get when you combine two powerful good firms."
Buffalo Groupe was established in February. The firm's first acquisition was an agency spun off by Billy Casper Golf, which manages about 150 courses around the country. Rawle Murdy is its second purchase, and more are planned.
"We'd been on their radar," Murdy said. "We have a strong presence in the areas where where have a strong presence: golf, real estate, travel and tourism."
Rawle Murdy has a long history in Charleston. Advertising and marketing industry veteran David Rawle launched the company in 1975.
Murdy came aboard in 1987, when he left a Chicago agency to become Rawle's director of operations. The firm changed its name to Rawle Murdy Associates less than two years later. Murdy became the sole owner in 1998. Rawle retired about seven years ago.
In addition to its travel-and-tourism clients, the 27-worker Morrison Drive firm maintains a government relations arm that represents public agencies, such as the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority. Its top account is the Columbia-based exterminating company Terminix.
“For many years I have admired Rawle Murdy’s stellar client list and reputation for high-quality service,” Buffalo Groupe CEO Kyle Ragsdale said in a written statement. “I am excited about the future as our like-minded cultures and passion for what we do elevates both agencies to a level that we could not have achieved individually.”