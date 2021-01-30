Long-simmering labor dispute playing out at new Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston

An employment practice that's helped the Port of Charleston become one of the nation's fastest-growing and cost-efficient ports is being challenged by the labor union that represents local dock workers — a move the State Ports Authority says could nearly double operating costs and put its competitive advantage at risk.

The International Longshoremen's Association says its contract with shipping lines calls for all waterfront work to be handled by union members at any new state-owned terminal on the East and Gulf coasts — including the soon-to-open Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston. That work includes the operation of ship-to-shore cranes and other lift machines in the container yard. Those jobs are currently done by non-union, SPA trained and hired workers at Charleston's two existing container terminals.

Disrupting the "hybrid model" of ILA members helping to move cargo alongside non-union crane operators, the SPA says, would turn its new Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston into a $1 billion white elephant — a modern new port terminal that no one will want to use.

"It would be an absolute disaster for us to have one (labor) model in our existing port terminals and a different model in the new terminal," said Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO. "The minute you have one terminal in the Southeast with a different cost structure, and a less-effective operating arrangement, people aren't going to use it. It's just that simple."

Shipping lines have already told the SPA — which isn't a party to the ILA's contract — that they won't dock at the Leatherman site, scheduled to open in March, until the dispute is resolved.

The SPA, in a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board, says the ILA is illegally putting pressure on shipping lines not to use the new terminal unless union workers are allowed to do all of the jobs there. The maritime agency also says state law forbids it from engaging directly with organized labor, which would be necessary under the ILA's proposal. ILA workers at Charleston's current terminals are hired by private stevedoring firms. The NLRB case is pending.

The ILA did not respond to requests for comment, but the labor issue has been a long time coming. The mandate to have union members handle all waterfront work at new terminals was originally inserted into the master agreement between the ILA and the U.S. Maritime Alliance — a consortium of shipping lines — in 2013. It was then incorporated into the master contract between the two entities that was signed in 2018 and runs through Sept. 30, 2024.

Kenny Riley, head of the ILA's local chapter, has said he doesn't expect the SPA to roll over but that adding union jobs at the Leatherman Terminal "will be the one of the last fights I ever fight."

"The port is not the industry," Riley told author Ted Reed in his book "Kenny Riley and Black Union Labor Power in the Port of Charleston."

"The industry is the shippers and the truckers and the other businesses and the union," Riley said. "The port is a facilitator of the industry. The port can build whatever terminals it wants, and it can put in the most expensive cranes and infrastructure it wants at any terminal it wants, but if no ships call on that terminal, then it just got a brand new terminal with nothing there."

Cost analysis

While the Leatherman Terminal is the first test case for the current ILA contract with shipping lines, state-owned ports in Savannah and Wilmington, N.C., would also be affected if they open new terminals. The Georgia Ports Authority said it plans to develop one by 2026 or 2027 on Hutchinson Island.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, declined an interview request.

An all-ILA labor force at the SPA's Leatherman Terminal would lead to higher costs for shipping lines and their customers, according to an in-house review of public financial documents conducted by the ports authority and shared with The Post and Courier.

At its current Wando Welch and North Charleston terminals, the SPA charges shipping lines an average of $164.91 per container. That covers $140.60 in direct operating expenses, administrative costs and depreciation, leaving the agency with $24.31 in profit for each box that moves through its terminals.

The picture is a little better at the Port of Savannah, which has the same hybrid labor model. The Georgia port charges an average of $168.67 per container to cover $120.21 in costs, leaving a profit of $48.46 per box.

The Port of Virginia, which has an all-ILA workforce, has much higher costs, according to the SPA's review. That port must charge an average of $273.11 per container to cover costs totaling $263.54 — including direct operating expenses that are more than double Georgia's and 68.3 percent higher than in Charleston. The Virginia port averages $9.57 per box in profit.

John Reinhart, who retired last week as the Virginia Port Authority's CEO, declined an interview request.

Cost factor

While some cargo has to go to a specific port, discretionary cargo — goods not necessarily meant for local consumption — can often go anywhere, and those businesses that ship discretionary cargo will want to use the least-expensive and most efficient port if all other factors are equal.

Newsome says that is what's given Charleston and Savannah an advantage. And labor costs could skew that edge.

The SPA's waterfront port workers make between $20 and $40 an hour, with crane operators at the top of that range. They're guaranteed a 40-hour week, state benefits and overtime pay if they work outside standard 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours. ILA workers make $36 an hour, but there is no guarantee of a 40-hour week because they only work when there is a ship to load or unload. Considered temporary workers, ILA members still get overtime — $54 an hour — if they work outside the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe.

The higher costs of an all-ILA workforce would leave the Leatherman Terminal out in the cold, the SPA says, as shipping lines and cargo owners choose Charleston's cheaper, hybrid-model terminals instead or bypass the port altogether for Savannah.

Newsome is hopeful the NLRB case can be resolved by the end of March, when the Leatherman Terminal is scheduled to open. Riley has said he's not certain the NLRB even has jurisdiction over the union's contract with shipping lines. If that's the case, the dispute is likely to drag on, with Leatherman in the balance.

"It doesn't make any sense to try to open the terminal until we get this resolved," Newsome said. "It's fundamental to competitiveness in the South Atlantic port market. That's the bottom line."