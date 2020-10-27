Logistics firm gives Dorchester County industrial park its first tenant

ST. GEORGE — A warehouse and transportation firm that serves a range of clients including the automotive and paper products sectors will become the first tenant at an industrial park that's meant to bring high-paying jobs to this rural section of Dorchester County.

Dockside Logistics said Tuesday it will invest $8.5 million into a logistics hub at the Winding Woods Commerce Park that will create 26 jobs over the next five years. The company this month spent $3.675 million to purchase a 100,000-square-foot warehouse the county built in 2017 to spur economic development. Operations are expected to begin during the first quarter of next year.

"Establishing a state-of-the-art distribution center in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in the region," Steve Young, the company's managing member, said in a statement. Dockside Logistics also has operations near port facilities in Charleston and Greenville counties.

George Bailey, chairman of Dorchester County Council, said the announcement reinforces the county's decision to build a warehouse without a waiting tenant in an area where nearly one in five people live below the Census Bureau's poverty threshold.

"Speculative buildings are a proven tool to bring economic development to a new industrial park," Bailey said.

The announcement comes on the heels of Walmart's decision to build a $220 million import distribution facility in Dorchester County to take advantage of the area's proximity to the Port of Charleston. Last year, DHL Supply Chain — a division of the German shipping giant — said it will build a $100 million distribution and warehousing center near Winding Woods.

Dockside's announcement also follows a number of measures the county and others have taken to make the Winding Woods property more marketable.

The Army Corps of Engineers is spending $5.12 million to build a 7.7-mile water transmission line linking the commerce park to service from the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, and a nearby natural gas line will be extended into the park. The county last year agreed to use $3 million in grant funds to make road improvements at Winding Woods and this year will ask the state's Fiscal Accountability Authority for permission to issue up to $4.65 million in bonds to purchase additional real estate at the park.