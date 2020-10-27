You are the owner of this article.
Logistics firm gives Dorchester County industrial park its first tenant

Dockside Logistics said Tuesday it will invest $8.5 million to create a distribution hub at a 100,000 square-foot building at Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George. File

ST. GEORGE — A warehouse and transportation firm that serves a range of clients including the automotive and paper products sectors will become the first tenant at an industrial park that's meant to bring high-paying jobs to this rural section of Dorchester County.

Dockside Logistics said Tuesday it will invest $8.5 million into a logistics hub at the Winding Woods Commerce Park that will create 26 jobs over the next five years. The company this month spent $3.675 million to purchase a 100,000-square-foot warehouse the county built in 2017 to spur economic development. Operations are expected to begin during the first quarter of next year.

"Establishing a state-of-the-art distribution center in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in the region," Steve Young, the company's managing member, said in a statement. Dockside Logistics also has operations near port facilities in Charleston and Greenville counties.

Winding Woods Commerce Park is on U.S. Highway 78 near St. George.

George Bailey, chairman of Dorchester County Council, said the announcement reinforces the county's decision to build a warehouse without a waiting tenant in an area where nearly one in five people live below the Census Bureau's poverty threshold.

"Speculative buildings are a proven tool to bring economic development to a new industrial park," Bailey said.

The announcement comes on the heels of Walmart's decision to build a $220 million import distribution facility in Dorchester County to take advantage of the area's proximity to the Port of Charleston. Last year, DHL Supply Chain — a division of the German shipping giant — said it will build a $100 million distribution and warehousing center near Winding Woods.

Dockside's announcement also follows a number of measures the county and others have taken to make the Winding Woods property more marketable.

The Army Corps of Engineers is spending $5.12 million to build a 7.7-mile water transmission line linking the commerce park to service from the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, and a nearby natural gas line will be extended into the park. The county last year agreed to use $3 million in grant funds to make road improvements at Winding Woods and this year will ask the state's Fiscal Accountability Authority for permission to issue up to $4.65 million in bonds to purchase additional real estate at the park.

