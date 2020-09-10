Loans up to $100K available to Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester businesses to aid recovery

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has been awarded $560,000 from the federal coronavirus aid bill to help area businesses recover from losses in the pandemic.
The money will capitalize the organization's Revolving Loan Fund aimed at stimulating long-term, private-sector investment and employment in the region, according to a news release. The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration is providing the funding.
Eligible businesses seeking assistance should operate in the tri-county and be able to provide evidence of revenue loss since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners may apply for a one-year, interest-deferred and/or an interest-free loan ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.
“This grant award will allow BCDCOG to effectively assist in the private-sector recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and help create and retain job opportunities in the region,” said BCDCOG Executive Director Ron Mitchum. The money is a "much-needed lifeline for businesses affected by COVID-19.”
BCDCOG hired an administrator to manage and facilitate the loan process. Melanie Pasheluk can be reached at 843-529-2573 or melaniep@bcdcog.com. To learn more about the loan fund or to begin the application process, go to bcdcog.com/bcdcogcares.