Loans up to $100K available to Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester businesses to aid recovery

The​ ​Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments​ ​has been awarded $560,000 from the federal coronavirus aid bill to help area businesses recover from losses in the pandemic.

The money will capitalize the organization's Revolving Loan Fund aimed at stimulating long-term, private-sector investment and employment in the region, according to a news release. The ​U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration is providing the funding​.

Eligible businesses seeking assistance should operate in the tri-county and be able to provide evidence of revenue loss since the start of  the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners may apply for a one-year, interest-deferred and/or an interest-free loan ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

“This grant award will allow BCDCOG to effectively assist in the private-sector recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and help create and retain job opportunities in the region,” said BCDCOG Executive Director Ron Mitchum. The money is a "much-needed lifeline for businesses affected by COVID-19.” 

BCDCOG hired an administrator to manage and facilitate the loan process. Melanie Pasheluk can be reached at 843-529-2573 or ​melaniep@bcdcog.com​. To learn more about the loan fund or to begin the application process, go to bcdcog.com/bcdcogcares​.

