A proposal to encourage Charleston tour guides to use technology instead of raising their voices didn't get much support at last month's Tourism Commission meeting.
Rainey Evans, a commission member, told a subcommittee that she started thinking about the idea after hearing some loud carriage drivers. Her thinking was they wouldn't need to yell if they wore a microphone and their passengers wore headsets. The drivers also would not have to turn around to talk and could pay more attention to the road and the animals.
She also pointed out that guides are facing competition from mobile phones, which offer self-directed tours without real-life guides. Headsets could enhance the city tours.
“It’s time to think ahead,” she said.
Evans said she wasn't calling on the commission to require headsets, but she wanted to publicize the idea as an option.
"I’d love to see them on horse carriages," she said.
Lee Ann Bain, president of the Charleston Tour Association, said guides already know about headsets but don't generally like the idea.
"What makes us different is being able to talk to people," she said. "Putting the headphones on, you become just like the cellphone."
Reliable gear is also expensive. She estimated the cost of a microphone and 20 headsets at about $708.
"That’s a lot of tours for us to earn that cost," she said.
She also listed several other issues — the wear and tear of packing and unpacking the devices, the difficulty of keeping them sanitary, the safety hazard of not being able to hear traffic, the incompatibility with hearing aids, the tendency to wander off from the group if not reliant on the guide's voice.
Committee member Alan Stello, director of the Powder Magazine Museum, agreed that loud carriage drivers can be a problem. He said he had to go outside and ask a driver to keep it down so he could speak to a group inside.
Bain said guides are willing to tone it down if somebody tells them it's a problem.
"It’s one of those problems I really believe as tour guides we can self-regulate," she said.
Committee chairman Alphonso Brown, a tour guide himself, said he agreed with self-regulation. No formal action was taken.
Separately, the dangerous crosswalk at Meeting and Charlotte streets once again come up for discussion during the full commission meeting. Cars are supposed to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk but often don't, and pedestrians get impatient waiting for a break in the traffic.
Charleston police chief Luther Reynolds, who started in April, said he has been studying the problem, as well as other trouble spots around the city, with traffic director Keith Benjamin.
"That’s something we’ve been listening to and focusing on as a high priority," he said.
He said more enforcement is a possibility but education and engineering are also factors to be considered when addressing problems.