Charleston's last 2 Bi-Lo supermarkets set to close in April; liquidation sales to begin

The last two remaining Bi-Lo supermarkets in the Charleston area are set to close April 18 after a buyer did not come forward.

Liquidation sales will start March 24 at the grocery stores at 860 Folly Road on James Island and at 1200 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley, according to workers at both locations.

Starting discount amounts were not immediately available, but they generally begin in low percentages at grocery stores with closing sales and gradually increase until the shelves are empty.

Parent company Southeastern Grocers is dismantling the Bi-Lo brand that got its start in the South Carolina Upstate in the early 1960s so the Jacksonville-based firm can concentrate on its other brands, including Winn-Dixie.

A Southeastern spokesman did not immediately respond for comment March 22.

All of the remaining Bi-Lo stores in the state are expected to be phased out in April, with many of them sold to competitors and undergoing changeovers to new brands.

Bi-Lo rival Food Lion announced last June it was buying 38 Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina.

Five are in the Charleston area, including two stores in Summerville and one each in Edisto Beach, St. George and Walterboro.

One of the Summerville stores at 1625 N. Main St. is changing over this month while the one at 975 Bacons Bridge Road recently made the switch to Food Lion. The other stores have already adopted the new grocery banner.

Southeastern Grocers also struck deals last September to sell 18 other Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina and four in Georgia, along with a Harveys supermarket in Ridgeland. The parent of Lowes Foods bought most of them.

Two stores, at 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd. in Hanahan and at 3125 Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley, became Lowes Foods supermarkets.

Two others, at 110 S. U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner and 3575 Maybank Highway on Johns Island, are now KJ’s Market IGA stores.

Bi-Lo got its start 60 years ago after Frank Outlaw, a former Winn-Dixie executive, bought four grocery stores near Greenville in 1961. The brand originated in 1963 after his secretary won a store-naming contest.