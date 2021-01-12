Lexington County seeks more control on subdivision construction in high-growth areas

LEXINGTON — The way residential subdivisions are developed could be changing in the Midlands' fastest growing county.

Where new homes are built in Lexington County has largely been driven by market demand to date — conveniently located subdivisions within the attendance areas of the most desirable schools in high-performing districts.

But county officials are hoping to exercise more control over how and where future growth takes place as it launches into a new comprehensive plan, county planning director Holland Leger said.

In 2020, more than 2,200 new lots across Lexington County were granted preliminary approval, nearly half of that coming in August and September alone. That number doesn't include lots within larger towns, like West Columbia and Cayce.

"They keep telling us they can’t build them fast enough," Leger said.

And most of those new and expanding subdivisions are scattered in and around the town of Lexington, particularly to the west. The Red Bank and White Knoll areas to the south, as well as the city of West Columbia, also are popular, Leger said.

Meanwhile, projections from the Central Midlands Council of Governments predict Lexington County will have an additional 150,000 residents by 2040, bringing the population total to nearly 469,000.

Those new people will be seeking homes and most of those are expected to be single family houses built in unincorporated areas, just outside city and town limits, based on growth patterns, the county reported during public hearings for its new comprehensive plan.

New limitations

Before passing density restrictions in mid-2019, Lexington County had not guided or limited its growth in any way, Leger said.

"As long as (a development) meets technical requirements, we have no recourse," he said.

But as traffic becomes a growing concern on Lexington County roads, leaders have started questioning whether they want it to continue in that manner.

Area homebuilders told Lexington County Council that limiting density to four homes per acre would take up more land.

"That’s OK with us," former Councilwoman Erin Long Bergeson told the Post and Courier this summer, before her term expired in December.

Now the council is considering requirements to set new homes further back from roads, dictating longer driveways that will encourage people to park on their own property rather than crowded streets, but also growing lot sizes.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Leger said the council's guidance has been to keep the county rural, just as it has historically been.

As it creates its master plan for the future, leaders are looking to other high growth areas of the state that have taken different stances toward development.

Greenville, Leger said, has designated land uses dictating what can be built there. Within those different land use zones, required lot sizes may be larger or smaller depending on how far they are from the urban core.

Leger said Lexington County has not reached growth levels like those seen in communities like Greenville or the Lowcountry's Mount Pleasant — a bustling Charleston suburb once nothing more than a coastal fishing village — but the Midlands county could be on its way.

The development process

Once a developer breaks ground on a subdivision in the Columbia metro area, it takes generally takes six to nine months before lots are ready for homes to be built. And homebuilders usually produce 24 to 40 houses annually, said Kevin Steelman, CEO of Columbia-based development company Landtech, Inc.

So the company's new 157-lot Carrington neighborhood that it just broke ground on west of the town of Lexington, along Highway 1, is expected to take five to seven years to fully develop.

Some well-located subdivisions in Lexington County can outpace that rate, with 60, 70, or even 100 new homes permitted in a year, Steelman said. Like the massive Bluefield neighborhood developed by Mungo Homes. Six new areas of the subdivision were given preliminary approval this year alone.

"There are that many people that want to live in Bluefield," said Mungo's Andy Evans.

Builders say not to expect a dramatic shift in the locations of new homes in the next five years, just growth pushing further out as those areas fill in and they adapt to new county requirements.

Homes will continue to pop up along S.C. 6 running north to south from Lake Murray, Steelman said for example, but new subdivisions might push into the attendance area for Pelion schools. Along U.S. 371 and U.S. 1, west of the county seat, they'll just get closer and closer to the hamlet of Gilbert. And growth around the small town of Chapin, will push north on U.S. 76 toward Newberry.

With new lot size requirements, cost will certainly go up, Steelman said, though builders are still not sure to what degree.

The median home price around the town of Lexington have already risen roughly 30 percent in the last five years to $200,000, according to market reports by the S.C. Association of Realtors. West Columbia, Cayce and Irmo homes are up about 36 percent and most homes around Lake Murray go for about $650,000. Statewide median home prices rose by 42 percent in the past five years.

In addition to Bluefield, Mungo Homes has preliminary approvals for expansions of its Sterling Bridge neighborhood in the town of Lexington, Palmetto Shores on the north side of Lake Murray, Pine Crest just outside West Columbia and Jessamine Place on the east edge of Lexington. There's also another unnamed development with 94 lots on U.S. 378 to the west.

Other larger upcoming developments include White Water Landing on the northwest end of Lake Murray, planned by the American Land Holdings, a company that already sold out one Lake Murray subdivision within a year. Cottages at Roofs Pond is a new Springdale subdivision planned near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.