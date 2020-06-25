Lexington County postpones Penny Tax proposal as coronavirus cuts into pocketbooks

Worried about adding to financial hardships caused by the coronavirus, Lexington County pushed pause on plans seeking a new penny sales tax to pay for road improvements in the fast-growing county.

Lexington County Council voted unanimously this week to suspend further planning regarding the proposed new tax saying it will discuss it again at a later date.

"It just didn't feel like the timing was right to put it on the ballot in November," councilman Larry Brigham said.

Talk of the tax started early this year, with formation in February of an independent commission tasked with drafting the ballot referendum. Towns and municipalities were asked to submit project requests but then the global health crisis hit the Palmetto State.

“We feel that it is in the best interest of our taxpayers to not impose such a tax at this time,” County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone said in a statement.

Even without COVID-19 infecting 1,619 people in the county, killing 44, government leaders would have faced a historically tax-averse electorate in its attempts to raise the extra one cent for roads.

A referendum to raise $268.1 million was soundly defeated in 2014, with Lexington County voters turning it down at a rate of nearly 2-to-1.

And in 2016, spooked by allegations raised by the state Department of Revenue of penny transportation tax funds in Richland County, the council dropped efforts to put a request for a tax increase back on the ballot. That controversy in Richland County continues with a lawsuit that’s ongoing.

Though County Councilman Todd Cullum said he wants to see road improvements, before the council's vote this week he also questioned whether the tax would raise enough to cover the cost of the projects given the virus-driven downturn.

He pointed to expectations that the state's latest gas tax will produce less revenue than expected as many people worked from home and cancelled travel plans amid the outbreak.

The statewide gasoline tax will climb by another two pennies to 24 cents a gallon on July 1. But the S.C. Department of Transportation recently lowered its fiscal year 2021 collection estimate by almost 9 percent, to $729 million. And the department is only expecting to receive $675 million for the 2020 fiscal year, 7 percent below pre-virus projections.

Nationally, shoppers took to the stores as lockdowns and restrictions meant to contain the virus were eased, boosting retail spending 17.7 percent in May compared to a month earlier, according to U.S. Commerce Department data. Still, spending was below pre-pandemic levels, totaling $485.5 billion last month compared to $527.3 billion in February and down 6.1 percent compared to May 2019.

While county leaders aren't willing to press cash-strapped voters for the road funding now, they maintain the need still remains.

The county is in charge of maintenance on 638 miles of paved roads and 618 miles of dirt roads, staff said.

And growth continues with every road built in a new subdivision, Cullum said in March, estimating the county is 7 to 10 years behind on road projects.

“It is critical that Lexington County taxpayers, who travel our roadways on their way to work and on their way home, know how critical such a tax can be in improving and maintaining our roads,” Whetstone said.

The penny tax proposal in 2016, had it passed, was expected to produce $35 million annually during an eight-year span before expiring, in the 758-square-mile county that was then home to about 275,000 residents.

That population has since swelled to about 295,000, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.