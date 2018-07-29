With container ships capable of carrying 14,000 cargo boxes making regular trips to the Port of Charleston, the State Ports Authority is building its next terminal to handle an even bigger class of vessels.
The first phase of the 280-acre Leatherman Terminal under construction at the former Navy base in North Charleston will include a 1,400-foot wharf that can accommodate ships hauling up to 18,000 metal cargo containers.
The authority's board of directors recently approved a $53.8 million contract with Cape Romain/McLean to build the wharf structure. That construction — including a concrete deck, ship-to-shore gantry crane rails, a ship fender system and other items — is expected to begin next month.
The terminal's first of three wharves will open in 2021, but the authority expects the so-called Triple-E ships carrying up to 18,000 containers will arrive at the port much sooner. Such a vessel has already been simulated by harbor pilots, "and we expect to see a ship of that size call Charleston by this time next year," said Erin Dhand, the authority's spokeswoman.
The simulation shows Triple-E vessels can squeeze under the Ravenel Bridge — barely.
The Triple-E designation stands for economy of scale, energy efficient and environmentally improved. Those ships are typically 1,300 feet long compared to the 1,200-foot length of the neo-Panamax vessels now calling on the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. The Triple-E's 192-foot width makes them too big to fit through the Panama Canal, so they will be traveling from Asia to the East Coast via the Suez Canal.
The Leatherman Terminal's first wharf will include five ship-to-shore cranes with lift heights of 169 feet, which are scheduled to arrive from China in early 2020. At full build-out by 2032, the $762 million terminal will be able to handle 2.4 million cargo boxes a year.
Trade trouble
The head of vehicle engine maker Cummins is sounding the alarm over President Donald Trump's trade policies.
Tom Linebarger wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times last week saying Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, retaliatory tariffs by other countries and White House threats of still more tariffs are hurting profits and could cost jobs and supply chain disruptions, creating a domino-effect of layoffs and cutbacks nationwide.
"International trade has been the single most important contributor to growth and hiring at Cummins for nearly two decades," Linebarger wrote. "Half of our business is outside the United States, and more than 20 percent of the 25,000 Cummins jobs in America are directly tied to international business. And when we are growing, it often means our suppliers are also growing."
He said the uncertain trade climate has businesses like Cummins "standing still, unclear on how and where to invest."
"We see no upside in the implementation of tariffs," he adds, concluding: "American workers and their families will be the real casualties of a trade war."
Cummins Turbo Technologies employs more than 600 people at its North Charleston plant, which makes turbochargers for diesel engines.