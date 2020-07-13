Law Tigers says it's declawed by SC ad rules for attorneys

A national network of lawyers aiming to be the legal equivalent of Tiger King says it's being muzzled by the Palmetto State's strict attorney advertising rules.
Law Tigers, which represents motorcycle accident victims, is suing the S.C. Commission on Lawyer Conduct over agency regulations that restrict what lawyers can and cannot say in their marketing materials, such as television commercials.
The rules are meant to protect consumers from false and misleading advertising. But Law Tigers says the rules go too far by prohibiting "harmless advertising techniques that are prevalent in the media and that consumers are accustomed to seeing."
Specifically, the commission prohibits using a "nickname, moniker or trade name that implies an ability to obtain results" and any advertising that "compares the lawyer's services with other lawyer's services."
Law Tigers is a group of independent law firms that belong to the American Association of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers. Its commercials typically feature the Law Tigers nickname and say that its members are specialized in motorcycle cases because they "are ingrained in the fabric of the motorcycle community ..."
The group says it recently agreed to hire a South Carolina attorney, who later declined the offer when she learned another Palmetto State lawyer faced disciplinary action for practicing under the Law Tigers name.
Law Tigers says the rules violate the U.S. Constitution, and it wants a judge to issue a permanent injunction against their enforcement. The state commission hasn't responded to the complaint, which was filed in federal court in Columbia, and no court date has been set.
A spokesperson for the state's Commission on Lawyer Conduct did not respond to a request for comment.
Extra credit
A tiny lender targeting local educators hopes to be swallowed up by a much larger rival this summer.
The board of directors of the Charleston County Teachers Federal Credit Union will vote Aug. 27 on whether it wants to merge the financial institution with the South Carolina Federal Credit Union.
The teacher's credit union, formed in 1956, has about 820 members and assets totaling $1.7 million. The North Charleston-based South Carolina Federal, which opened in 1936, has roughly 167,640 members and assets of nearly $2 billion.
It's the state's second-largest credit union based on loans and other assets, behind Lancaster-based Founders Federal Credit Union, with nearly $2.8 billion in assets.
Board members for the teacher's credit union said in a regulatory filing that the merger is "in the best interests of members because it will increase efficiency and operations of scale, provide greater access to branches and ATMs while providing the membership with a wider array of products and services."
If the merger is approved, the teacher's credit union will close its Carriage Lane headquarters in Charleston. Post-merger, South Carolina Federal would have 25 branches in 12 cities statewide.