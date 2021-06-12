Lavish and luxurious: A look at the most expensive homes in the Lowcountry and 2021 record-breaking sales

The luxury real estate market is booming.
A May 2021 Luxury Market Report from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing found that in several markets across the nation, “the luxury real estate market has flourished in ways that were unimaginable back in April 2020.”
The common thread that runs through all real estate markets—whatever the price point—is a dramatic decrease of inventory for single-family homes. According to the study, if one compares April 2021 against the same period in 2020 and 2019, there is a decreased inventory of 39.55 percent and 37.93 percent respectively.
Demand fuels this rise in luxury home sales—buyers’ relocation to different areas, historically low interest rates coupled with profits in the stock market, and people saving because of over a year of lockdowns. The luxury market is usually peppered with international buyers, but according to the report:
“It’s important to remember that this growth has for the most part been driven without any help from foreign buyers or investors—so when international travel and immigration resumes, this could well create a second boom in the North American property market. In particular, communities that have handled the pandemic well will very likely be targeted for their future investment potential, both as a safe haven but also in the expectation of further price increases.”
The Lowcountry has been a top choice for one of those safe havens. People from across the nation have chosen the Lowcountry as permanent homes—in the city and its outlying areas.
Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Broker-in-Charge of The Cassina Group is a lifelong resident of the Lowcountry. He has sold both residential and commercial real estate and served on local, state and national real estate boards. The 39-member team of The Cassina Group has closed over $242 million in real estate sales so far in 2021. Their listing at 2411 Atlantic Avenue sold in February 2021. It is one of the top five most expensive luxury sales on the Sullivan’s Island, so far this year.
“The 2021 luxury market continues to run full-steam ahead,” Tyler said. “As restrictions in Charleston and across the country relax, we are seeing more buyers enter the Charleston market and more homeowners wishing to sell. As the leading luxury boutique firm in Charleston, our REALTORS report a steady stream of excited and eager buyers and sellers looking to expand their footprint in the luxury Charleston market.”
Dazzling downtown digs
The most expensive listing in downtown Charleston is at 50-52 Murray at $11.2 million. The Colonial Revival style estate was built in 1913 and is known as the C. Bissell Jenkins House. Built by Walker and Burden Architects, Jenkins was the first to build on the waterfront thoroughfare known as Murray Boulevard. Grand doesn’t begin to describe the 9,413 square foot mansion.
“This home is truly a singular waterfront estate,” said Charles Sullivan of Carriage Properties. Sullivan, who lists the property, said that the current owners bought it in late 2012.
“Prior to renovation, the property had been divided into two parcels, each separately owned,” Sullivan said. “Great care was taken to join the two back as one property by the addition of the magnificent garden encompassing the entire east side. Now the home lives as originally designed spilling out to the east garden while opening the expansive water views.”
Sullivan, one of the founding partners of Carriage Properties, is a 40-year resident of the Holy City and has been in the luxury real estate market for over 25 years. A multimillion-dollar producer, he has $500 million in closed sales over the last decade. Sullivan has been recognized as one of top 250 luxury agents in the country by The Wall Street Journal.
One of his recent listings at 37 Haskell, the Jones-Howell House was built in 1841 and sits on a high, roomy lot. Listed for $5.95 million, the Greek Revival architecture is true to its original form with restorations in 2008-2009—from the foundation to roof—the property is on a residential street in the Ansonborough neighborhood. This area of Charleston is known for its red-bricked historic homes, and it’s within walking distance to The Gaillard Center, the aquarium, library and Marion Square. 37 Haskell has over 6,500 square feet and an elevator was installed to accommodate all four levels.
“37 Haskell is a really fine example of Charleston’s booming antebellum period from the turn of the 1840s,” Sullivan said. “Its grand scaled windows and doors, classic double piazzas and double wide lot are just a few of its desirable features. The recent renovation was not cosmetic, but literally ‘back to the bones’ giving its new owner a head start on the next 50 years.”
The second most expensive home for sale in downtown Charleston is at 69 Church. Maison Real Estate’s Leslie Turner and Mary Lou Wertz are the listing brokers for the property. In November 2020, they were the listing brokers of the recording-breaking sale of 29 Legare Street for $11 million. It is the highest price sale in the MLS and the highest price per square foot for any single-family home in Charleston’s history. Charles Sullivan represented the buyers.
Turner, a former lawyer has quickly become a top producer in the Charleston area and Wertz, has 25 years of both domestic and international real estate experience. The two, along with Olga Page, are the founding partners of the women-owned and operated boutique real estate company. To date, Maison Real Estate’s staff of nine agents has closed over $108 million in transactions. Turner has individually closed over $37.6 million and Wertz, over $38 million as of June 2021.
“The demand for Charleston continues for those looking to relocate to a smaller city with a wonderful quality of life and amenities and this incredible interest in the Charleston region has been reflected downtown by an upward trend in prices and fewer days on market, as demand continues to far exceed supply this year,” said Turner.
Wertz added, “Charleston is consistently rated as a top city in the US given its incredible history, beauty, strong medical facilities and a robust jobs market that continues to make it a desirable location for home buyers. People’s lifestyles have permanently changed - and home can be anywhere - a smaller city, like Charleston, which offers such a comfortable lifestyle, will remain at the top of the list. Being in the center of a walkable city has never been more important or desirable.”
The 8,524 square foot home at 69 Church, known as the Capers-Motte House, was built in 1745. Over the past 150 years, only three families have lived in the historic home which sits on one of downtown’s most picturesque streets. With a stunning hidden garden, grand ballroom and Georgian facade, the home has had dignitaries and artists as visitors and residents. Alice Ravenel Huger, one of Charleston’s first chroniclers of the city’s architecture, used the home as a subject for many of her watercolors and sketches. 69 Church has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Mansion Global, Realtor.com, The Post and Courier, Southern Living, The Daily Beast, Cottages & Gardens, The Toronto Star, Curbed, DuJour, Forbes, New York Post, Business Insider and Elite Traveler. In May 2021, the home was featured on Architectural Digest’s “On the Market” video series which covers luxury listings all over the world. It is the first property in the state of South Carolina to be included in the series.
Record-breaking sale and proposed construction—Sullivan’s Island
When it comes to beach living, Sullivan’s Island has just about everything a luxury buyer could want—an intimate village-like downtown area, friendly people and a pristine, beautiful beach. There’s not a listing below $2.5 million on the island and recently, a home at 1901 Thee Street sold for a record-breaking price of $10.5 million. Tim Reese of Dunes Properties was the listing agent, representing the sellers of the home. Reese consistently ranks in the top 5 Realtors for Sullivan’s Island home sales. He and his family have lived on Sullivan’s Island since 1997 and Reese became a Realtor in 2000.
In 2020, Laurie Minges of Dunes Properties held the record for the highest sales price for a home she sold on Sullivan’s Island at 2307 Atlantic Avenue for $8.2 million.
Reese said of the home at 1901 Thee Street: “My focus when marketing 1901 Thee St. to prospective buyers was to highlight the tremendous outdoor living spaces and views, and showcase the true livability of the home.”
Designer Cortney Bishop helped make the outdoor living spaces the focal point.
“Cortney consulted with local arts professors and students to perfect her and her client’s vision of making the scenic oceanfront surroundings the main art on display,” Reese explained. “The home is truly a luxurious property with old world touches and high-end features in demand by the most discriminating of buyers, quite worthy of its 2016 feature in Architectural Digest. However, even at over 5,000 sq. ft. and all its grandeur, it still feels incredibly cozy thanks to the flow and design.”
The second most expensive listing on Sullivan’s Island is pending construction at 2429 Atlantic Avenue. Ed Boudolf of Carolina One Real Estate has that listing at $8.5 million. The property is a sought-after area, Station 25, and it is next to one of the town’s elevated walkways to the beach. Beau Clowney Architects and Ilderton Contractors are part of the team for the proposed five-bedroom home, that could be “tweaked” for an interested buyer.
“This is ‘proposed construction,’” said Boudolf. “It’s a bit different type of sale, but one that is gaining traction in this strong market with low inventory. Buyers are buying new construction that hasn’t been started at very high price points.”
This home will sit on a little over half an acre. Buyers are pouncing on proposed construction, and that includes the $1 million plus market. According to an April 2021 MarketWatch report, March of this year saw a 19 percent jump from February in new home builds and compared to March 2020, housing starts are up 37 percent.
***
The 6 most expensive homes sold on Sullivan’s Island
1. 1765 Atlantic Avenue, $6.29 million, 6/26/20
2. 2101 Pettigrew Street, $6.76 million, 5/19/17
3. 2411 Atlantic Avenue, $6.85 million, 2/4/21
4. 2619 Bayonne Street, $7.35 million, 7/1/19
5. 2307 Atlantic Avenue, $8.20 million, 11/4/20
6. 1910 Thee, $10.5 million, 6/8/21
Source: Dunes Properties
***
The Old Village breaks sales record
Nancy Hoy of Carolina One Real Estate recently sold a home at 111 Live Oak in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant for a record-breaking $8.65 million. Hoy represented the seller of the property,
Helen Geer of William Means represented the buyers.
“This was a historic significant home in the Old Village,” Hoy said. “It was once the old Ferry House where passengers were transported across the harbor to Charleston prior to having a bridge. The home was totally renovated and has a guest house above a three-car garage.”
Hoy and her husband, an MUSC surgeon have lived in the Old Village since 1991. Hoy, who comes from a family of industry experts, has been a top-selling agent in the Lowcountry for over a decade. She has been involved in several record-breaking sales, representing the buyers of 1901 Thee on Sullivan’s Island, and her listing at 814 Pitt Street sold for $3.5 million—the most expensive listing to date on the waterfront in the Old Village.
Hoy said that Jane Milner of William Means represented the buyers of the 814 Pitt Street sale.
“Both 111 Live Oak and 814 Pitt Street were sold off-market,” said Hoy. “These are all significant homes and all exemplify the lifestyle that buyers and families seek by living east of the Cooper River.”
Off market sales happen more frequently in busy markets. The Lowcountry’s luxury market is one of the hottest markets now and those agents and brokers who have expertise and knowledge in a specific area are invaluable. According to a 2019 National Association of Realtors report, 10 percent of all buyers find a listing that is not listed on the MLS.
***
5 most expensive homes for sale—Old Village, Mt Pleasant
· 734 Pitt Street, $4.295 million
· 105 Ellis St., $2.35 million
· 703 Atlantic St, $1.799 million
· 421 Venning Street, $1.05 million
· 217 Church Street, $849,000
Source: Zillow
Kiawah Island—the most expensive listing in the Lowcountry
A home on Kiawah Island at 133 Flyway Drive lists for $19 million. The second most expensive listing on Kiawah is at 101 Flyway Drive priced at $14.75 million. These two multimillion-dollar properties have 10,500 square feet and 8,400 square feet, respectively. What makes this location so desirable?
“Flyway Drive is located in Osprey Beach, a seaside neighborhood on the southern side of the island,” said Patrick Brumfield, listing agent of Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE). “They have unparalleled access to a ten-mile beach, Kiawah Island Club’s Robert A.M. Stern-designed Beach Club and two of the Island’s renowned golf courses, the Kiawah Island Club’s Tom Fazio-designed River Course and the famed Ocean Course, the site of the 2021 PGA Championship. This gives residents the opportunity to experience all that Kiawah has to offer.”
Brumfield, originally from Myrtle Beach, took a business trip to Kiawah Island and became a property owner in 1997. He joined KIRE in 2000 and says he wouldn’t sell real estate anywhere other than Kiawah Island.
Apparently, luxury buyers agree with the sentiment of how special Kiawah Island is. Brumfield stated that though the pandemic brought about a surge of buying on Kiawah, KIRE realized record sales before the shutdowns.
“The company’s first quarter sales in 2020 (before pandemic) were higher than the first quarter of 2019...we were outpacing even then,” he said. “With record-breaking sales for the island as a whole, as well as KIRE specifically, interest is continuing into 2021. When you look at the record-breaking sales of 2020 and Q1 2021 sales numbers—under the COVID-19 umbrella, I am reminded that these impressive results speak to the uniqueness and enduring desirability of Kiawah Island.”
Decreased resale inventory is the challenge on Kiawah as well. However, new construction is happening at Front Nine Lane. “I think the big winner will be new construction homes for sale (in the current market). This newest residential offering from KIRE is set against the backdrop of the Ocean Course and the first homes debuted in time to toast last month’s 2021 PGA Championship.”
According to Brumfield, home prices on the island have risen by approximately 20 percent. “The estate at 133 Flyway Drive sits on 2.07 acres and has 200 feet of ocean frontage, the most oceanfront frontage currently available on Kiawah. 101 Flyway is a multi-tiered estate that sits on Kiawah’s largest ocean front property and has direct access to the island’s beach and via a private boardwalk.”
Luxury market future
The only hiccup, as all industry professionals agree, is lack of inventory. Charleston is poised to be one of the top luxury markets and the demand for luxury properties, both resales and new construction, continues into 2021. Record-breaking sales could conceivably become the norm.
“Our agents, I’m sure, are going to set more records this year,” said Charles Sullivan of Carriage Properties.
***
The 10 priciest homes for sale in the Lowcountry
1. 133 Flyway Drive, Kiawah Island, $19 million
2. 101 Flyway Drive, Kiawah Island, $14.75 million
3. 122 Flyway Drive, Kiawah Island, $14.5 million
4. 343 Surfsong Road, Kiawah Island, $11.5 million
5. 50-52 Murray Boulevard, Charleston, $11.2 million
6. 43A Eugenia Avenue, Kiawah Island, $10.37 million
7. 69 Church Street, Charleston, $9.5 million
8. 23 Cormorant Island Lane, Kiawah Island, $9.5 million
9. 3908 Palm Boulevard, Isle of Palms, $7.95 million
10. 117 Broad Street, Charleston, $7.495 million
Sources: Carriage Properties, Maison Real Estate, KIRE, Zillow