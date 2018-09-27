More Dreamliners are being grounded because of problems with their Rolls Royce engines, but unlike earlier this year, the latest issue isn't expected to affect production or deliveries at Boeing Co.'s assembly plant in North Charleston.
Bloomberg reported Thursday that fewer than 40 Dreamliners have been grounded for immediate repairs to engine blades that are deteriorating faster than expected. The engines affected include an earlier design of the Rolls Royce Trent 1000 model.
"This doesn't apply to the Trent 1000 TEN engine, the latest variant of the engine, which is being fitted to aircraft in (North) Charleston today," Rolls Royce spokesman Oliver Walker-Jones told The Post and Courier. "It shouldn't therefore have a local impact."
Walker-Jones said the repair involves replacing the blades "slightly earlier than expected" on engines that Rolls Royce has been repairing.
"We were already replacing them with a new design of part but we've just moved that replacement date forward a bit in about one-third" of the engines, he said.
Boeing South Carolina spokeswoman Libba Holland said the aerospace giant is working closely with Rolls Royce and has employees "deployed worldwide with customers to mitigate service disruption."
Earlier this year, Rolls Royce engines were diverted from Dreamliners being built in North Charleston so they could be used as replacements on planes already in service. That led to some planes on the flight line carrying weights in the place where engines should be installed.
Uresh Sheth, who tracks Dreamliner production on his All Things 787 website, said the latest problem probably won't affect local 787 deliveries because most Dreamliners built in North Charleston are equipped with General Electric's GEnx-1B engines. The last Dreamliner delivered from the site with a Rolls Royce engine went to the Asian carrier Scoot more than two months ago.
"Furthermore, most of the Rolls Royce powered 787s are being built in Everett," Sheth said, referring to Boeing's other Dreamliner assembly campus in Washington state. "So if there is another delivery delay due to another Rolls Royce issue, it won't impact (North) Charleston."
Of 18 Dreamliners in final assembly or testing at the North Charleston site, just three have Rolls Royce engines, according to Sheth's website.
The Trent 1000 program has suffered from design glitches for two years, Bloomberg reported, costing the London-based manufacturer market share to General Electric. Rolls-Royce discovered the latest problem after assessing the engine following incidents at Air New Zealand in December, according to the news service.
There are more than 700 wide-body Dreamliners operating globally, with about one-third of them powered by Rolls Royce engines.