The last former Kmart space in the Charleston region will soon see a lot more action than the old blue light specials.
Georgia-based Stars and Strikes will open a family entertainment center with a bowling alley at 4570 Ladson Road in Summerville on Nov. 17, marking their thirteenth location and the first in South Carolina.
The 55,000-square-foot center will house 24 bowling lanes, eight of which are VIP lanes in the signature Main St. Lounge. The $7 million makeover of the former retail site will feature comfort seating, the latest scoring system technology and lane-side service.
In addition to bowling, the facility just down the road from the new Lowes Foods supermarket that opened late last year, will include a 7,300-square-foot arcade and prize store, a multi-story laser tag arena, bumper cars, the 7/10 Grille restaurant and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports viewing.
It also will offer private party rooms for events such as birthday parties and will include a corporate event space that will seat more than 150 and feature a full private bar.
"Opening the first Stars and Strikes in the state of South Carolina is a milestone for our company," said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "Summerville's large population of close-knit families makes it an ideal location for us."
The facility also will feature the company's newest attraction, Escapology. It's an interactive amusement concept where participants use their powers of deduction to solve a mystery. Teams are on the clock and must solve the puzzles and figure out the clues to earn freedom and "Escape from the Room."
The 7/10 Grille will offer appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other house-made items.
The company's other locations are in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. It will employ about 100 people at the new Ladson Road site.
Kmart closed the store in 2017, the last of several longtime shops to vanish from Charleston for the ailing Sears Holdings-owned company.
All of the other former Kmart stores in the region have been converted to other uses, including a call center, shopping center, automotive use or government offices.