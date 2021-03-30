Large SC movie theater chain releases reopening schedule

One of the nation's biggest movie theater chains will reopen some theaters on April 2, but most of its South Carolina venues will remain closed for another six to eight weeks.

Regal Cinemas will bring back just one of its Palmetto State multiplexes next month. The Regal Hollywood & RPX in Greenville is set to reopen April 16, according to an updated schedule posted on the company's website.

Another seven will reopen May 7, with the rest in South Carolina to follow over the next two weeks.

Regal warned that dates for individual sites "may shift depending on their unique circumstances."

All of the Knoxville, Tenn.-based chain's theaters will reopen under COVID-19 safety measures, such as reduced seating capacity and face-mask mandates.

Regal had been one of most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. Its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. have been dark for about a year.

The company's South Carolina movie houses include three in the Charleston region and four around Columbia. The company reopened most of those and other venues around the country last summer, but it shut them down again in October because of a lack of new film releases and crowd restrictions that were still in effect in key markets.

Regal is owned Cineworld Group, which is based in London and operates another 2,500 screens in Europe. CEO Mooky Greidinger said he's optimistic that the movie theater industry will rebound from the pandemic while acknowledging that the past year has been "really disappointing.

"I was ready to bet that everything would be back in June, latest July," he told The Washington Post in a March 29 article. "If someone would have told me that it would be a year and still theaters are closed, I would think he's crazy."

Regal's schedule shows it will reopen less than two dozen of its U.S. theaters on Friday, mostly in larger states such as California, Florida, New York and Texas. The move coincides with the release of the Warner Bros. film "Godzilla vs. Kong."

AMC Theatres announced earlier this month that it was welcoming customers back to 98 percent of its U.S. venues by March 19, with more to follow by the March 26. The Kansas-based company has five locations in South Carolina.