A large South Carolina-based law firm that was started by a former governor is being sold to a bigger out-of-state practice as the legal industry continues to consolidate.
Birmingham Ala.-based Burr & Forman LLP said Thursday it is acquiring McNair Law Firm PA in a deal that takes effect Jan 1.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
McNair, which was started in Columbia in 1971 by the late former Gov. Robert McNair and describes itself as being at "the intersection of business and government," has 84 lawyers based in six offices in South Carolina and in another in Charlotte.
The combined practice will create a firm with more than 350 lawyers and staffers in 19 location across eight states. The seven offices in the Carolinas that are being acquired will operate under the name Burr Forman McNair for two years.
Burr & Forman said the deal deepens its "bench" of legal expertise in key industries that include manufacturing, transportation, banking, public finance, intellectual property, real estate, food and beverage, hospitality and health care.
"Combining our resources greatly benefits both firms, growing our footprint into one of the largest firms in the Southeast with a collective portfolio that spans national practices and serves industries that are the cornerstone of our region’s economy,” Burr & Forman CEO Ed Christian said in a written statement.
“Unlike many law firms outside the region who have entered into the Carolinas to capitalize on the area’s growth, McNair understands the intricacies of doing business in South and North Carolina and immediately provides Burr & Forman with an established history and tradition in the Carolinas – being founded by former governor Robert McNair nearly 50 years ago,” he added.
David Tigges, managing shareholder of McNair, will join Burr & Forman’s executive committee and serve as the managing partner for South Carolina and North Carolina after the sale closes.
“The cultural fit and business synergy we share ... made this an easy decision for our shareholders," Tigges said in prepared remarks. "Both firms have great mutual respect for each other, and joining Burr & Forman serves to strategically expand our collective capabilities in terms of resources, client service and diverse leadership.”
McNair's South Carolina offices are in Bluffton, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach.
Burr & Forman has been around for more than century. It has 300 attorneys and 12 offices in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.
A recent example played out in South Carolina. Columbia-based Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, the largest law firm headquartered in the state, bought Florida's 150-lawyer Broad and Cassel in a deal that took effect on Aug. 1.