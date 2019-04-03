A zoning appeals board says it didn't make an error in approving a large hotel project in downtown Charleston.
The Historic Charleston Foundation had challenged the approval, saying that an ordinance which was brought before City Council and then deferred last August could have allowed the board to turn the hotel proposal down.
That ordinance, if adopted, would eliminate the ability to build large hotels on that area of the peninsula, capping all the projects at 50 rooms.
As the law stands now, if a hotel in that part of the city fulfills certain requirements — which include having meeting space and a restaurant that serves three meals a day, seven days a week — it can be granted a special exception, which caps the room count only by what the lot area will allow.
At its Feb. 19 meeting, the zoning appeals board had found that the proposed project, which would have 252 guest rooms and sit at the corner of Meeting and Woolfe streets, met the criteria laid out in the city's ordinance and voted to approve it.
The vote was made with hesitation from some board members, including the chairman, Leonard Krawcheck, who had said he was "looking for a way to turn it down" but couldn't find one.
On Tuesday, Krawcheck did not participate in the appeal hearing, and instead, board member Ross Appel led the discussion.
Since the appeal Historic Charleston filed was specific to the issue of that proposed law change, the discussion focused largely on what's called the "pending ordinance doctrine," which allows a voting body to deny an application if it violates a new law that's in progress.
When asked last month about the possibility of a pending ordinance affecting the approval, city planning director Jacob Lindsey had said he did not think the argument applied, citing that City Council had not given the proposal a first reading.
An attorney for Historic Charleston argued that a first reading is not necessary for the pending ordinance doctrine to apply. The ordinance in question was deferred, but not denied, and still has the potential of being adopted.
Charleston attorney Capers Barr, who represents the developer, argued that "the can has been kicked down the road" with this proposal and said it wasn't far enough along in the legislative process to justify overriding existing laws.
In statements complete with exhibits like minutes from past Council meetings, audio from the board's Feb. 19 session and decisions from two applicable court cases, both attorneys laid out lengthy arguments for why — and why not — that proposed ordinance should affect the approval of this hotel.
After some brief discussion, board members voted down Historic Charleston's appeal, four-to-one. Allison Grass, who had not attended the Feb. 19 meeting, abstained, and Appel voted against the board's motion.
Had the board voted in favor of the foundation, the applicant's request to build a hotel there wouldn't have been denied, but it would have opened up the decision for another hearing and, potentially, a different outcome.
Several board members, seeing residents and at least one neighborhood association member present at Tuesday's meeting, expressed frustration that residents hadn't attended the original hearing in February where their concerns could have been heard.
The lot where the project is proposed is still under the ownership of the Charleston School of Law which bought the property from the city of Charleston in 2005, though the Charlotte-based firm which hopes to build a hotel there is under a contract to buy it.
The for-profit law school stands to net millions from the sale, which the school has said will be used to build at another site on the peninsula.