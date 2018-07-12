A North Carolina-based fitness chain will relocate three gyms in the Charleston area by year's end.
O2 Fitness of Raleigh will open new workout centers on Daniel Island and in Moncks Corner and West Ashley to replace existing facilities it inherited after its purchase of the former East Shore Athletic Club gyms in the Charleston area in 2013.
Opening first will be the new Moncks Corner site at 136 Rembert Dennis Blvd. It will replace the existing gym at 414 Old Moncks Corner Road in September.
In West Ashley, the Pine Point Plaza facility at 1964 Ashley River Road will be replaced by the new center at 1119 Wappoo Road in Ashley Oaks Plaza by late fall.
On Daniel Island, the new gym at Central Island Square and Island Park Drive will replace the existing site at 295 Seven Farms Drive by the holiday season.
"These three upgrades, along with the addition of our beautiful James Island club late last year, help showcase our commitment to providing the Charleston-area with first-class fitness facilities,” said O2 Fitness founder and CEO Michael Olander.
O2 Fitness operates 11 gyms in the Charleston region. In addition to the three being relocated, the firm has three centers in Mount Pleasant and one each in Goose Creek, Hanahan, James Island, North Charleston and Summerville. It operates 16 others in North Carolina.
“We look forward to growing our O2 Fitness family as I know area residents will be energized by these new clubs," said Melissa Griffin, South Carolina area director for O2 Fitness.