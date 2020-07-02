Lagging behind other SC regions, Midlands counties aim to lure more tech, biomedical jobs

COLUMBIA — South Carolina has years of success enticing major manufacturers to the state. But the Columbia metro area is switching up that strategy in search of new industry.

The Capital City and surrounding counties are shifting focus, with a plan to target, high-paying, fast-growing technology and software companies. Business leaders say this plays to the area's existing industry and academic strengths while tech's lesser square footage requirements also provide a work around to the competitive disadvantage of a high property tax burden.

“South Carolina is among the most successful states in the nation in building its manufacturing base, but the state has not been as successful in generating jobs in knowledge-based industries,” said Garry Powers, who is overseeing the project for Richland County. "The state has not focused on IT in the past. This is very much a new kind of initiative for South Carolina."

According to global accounting and consulting giant Deloitte, Columbia has "significantly underachieved" its potential. The metro area doesn't have a bad reputation for industry, they say.

"It's that we don't have any reputation," Powers said.

Nearby Charleston and financial hub Charlotte are known for their abilities to attract talent and companies want to be in those growing cities, he said. Annual federal jobs reports show it.

When Deloitte conducted the headquarters search for Prisma Health — the result of the marriage between Columbia-based Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System — it was the perception that the Upstate could retain top level talent better, according to Richland County Economic Development Director Jeff Ruble.

As a multi-college town, Columbia has the talent pool, if it could just keep it from leaving after graduation.

Of particular interest to Columbia's new target industries would be the students coming out of the University of South Carolina's growing engineering and computer science programs, as well as a world class international business school.

In 2006, the engineering and computing school enrolled 1,100 students. Today, it’s nearly tripled to 3,200 students. And at the end of the 2018-19 school year, the school awarded 875 degrees, ranging from undergraduate to doctorates, said Hossein Haj-Hariri, dean of the college of engineering and computing.

Ruble said it is the counties' goal to align business recruiting with the university's initiatives, like cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing technology, and tap USC academic leaders for targeted marketing to specific companies.

Haj-Hariri said that's something USC's Office of Economic Engagement has already done on occasion.

Most recently the school secured a partnership with the defense contractor Navatek, which in March opened a branch office on Main Street with plans to hire 60 engineers over the next three years. The software companies Capgemini and SIOS are two others where USC was in the room and was a difference maker in selling them on the city, Haj-Hariri said.

Haj-Hariri said he thinks the push by USC President Bob Caslen to make the college into a flagship university, "indispensable to the citizens of the state," will only help increase that activity.

Though Midlands focused, this plan could help more than just Columbia, according to South Carolina Research Authority Executive Director Bob Quinn. The state's nonprofit business accelerator participated in funding the quarter-million-dollar study, alongside the city of Columbia, Richland and Lexington counties and area regional development organizations, that will create the area's new economic development strategy.

Quinn said the Deloitte study offers some new suggestions but also supplements efforts underway in the last year at the state level. For example, SCRA already serves as a conduit between companies and university researchers. But this latest plan would create a more accessible database of research capabilities at USC.

SCRA is pushing for more on the state tax incentives side, seeking relief from the Palmetto State's franchise tax for startups. Quinn said that tax cost Mount Pleasant-based Firststring biomedical $40,000 of its latest $40 million venture capital raise.

And while the state has catered incentives to legacy manufacturers, SCRA would like to see adaptations made to better help life sciences companies that often put their focus on a different set of assets.

"If we implement even a handful of these initiatives it will have a profound impact on the Midlands and the state as a whole," Quinn said.

Retired long-time site selector Mark Sweeney, of Greenville, sounded the alarm some years ago, saying the state fell behind when it comes to attracting the companies that he says will produce the jobs of the future. One thing he's seen in cities that do well in going after knowledge-based jobs is they focus on one particular area of study.

The financial services sector is where Columbia has more workers than the national average. It also boasts the highest percentage of software and IT personnel in the state, but they're embedded in the insurance technology companies.

"BlueCross (BlueShield of South Carolina) is like an anchor tenant. They're such an important part of our economy," Powers said.

Bioscience-related manufacturers, like Nephron, Rhythmlink and Ritedose, are expanding rapidly in the region, too.

These will be the Midland's new focus industries.

In going after these firms and growing those already here, Powers said the counties hope to better leverage exisiting SCRA programs. Charleston and Greenville metro areas have more companies participating in the startup program SC Launch — 48 and 45 respectively compared to Columbia's 31, according to a map on the SCRA website.

Between SC Launch, and another program, SC Ventures, for more advanced companies in need of new technologies to help them grow to the next level, SCRA handed out more than $2.7 million in investment funding in 2019.

To hold themselves accountable, Ruble said the municipal groups have four focus committees expected to come up with implementation plans by the end of the month. He said, with the loss of multiple company headquarters last year yet to be backfilled, he sees a hunger in the community to increase employment and wages and keep up with Palmetto State peers.