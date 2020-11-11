Ladson shopping center being redeveloped; new retailer to open in downtown Charleston

LADSON — A strip shopping center that once housed a supermarket and more recently a discount store is being redeveloped.

Commercial real estate firm Avison Young, which owns the site, is upgrading College Park Center on College Park Road at U.S. Highway 78 on the edge of Berkeley County near the Exchange Park Fairgrounds.

Fred's discount store operated in the shopping center with some smaller tenants until the discount shop closed in May 2019 and then went out of business across the nation late last year.

Prior to Fred's, the property served as the original location of Piggly Wiggly before the grocer moved across College Park Road into a new shopping center several years ago, according to longtime Ladson resident Phillip Frierson.

An affiliate of Avison Young bought the 76,000-square-foot shopping center as well as the corner lot where Burger King operates for $2.5 million in 2003. The firm added an undeveloped outparcel along College Park Road next to Burger King in 2014 for $174,000, according to Berkeley County land records.

The owner is now redeveloping about 25,000 square feet of the shopping center into three retail spaces. They range from about 4,500 square feet to 10,000 square feet, according to Craig Massey with Avison Young.

Massey said no leases have been signed, but the firm is in negotiations with a couple of different prospects.

The redevelopment project, headed by Hill Construction, is slated for completion by early spring.

Holiday arrival

A new handmade jewelry, apparel and gift shop plans to open in downtown Charleston ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The Tiny Tassel will be located in a 750-square-foot store at 46-B Spring St. The opening date has not been announced.

"Over the past five years the business has grown so much, and it led me to making the decision to open a brick-and-mortar (shop)," founder Mimi Striplin said.

The store, she added, is designed for women who love to live colorfully through their wardrobe.

Called the flagship store, it features tassel wallpaper and a display of tassel earrings, along with a pink refrigerator and a work space where visitors can peek at what happens behind the scenes.

Striplin designed her first piece of jewelry called the Signature Tassel Earring in 2015. After a year of working in men's fashion, she became affiliated with a gift shop called the Cannonborough Collective at 185-A St. Philip St. in 2017. This year, she parted ways with the gift shop to launch her own walk-in business.

The new shop is a family affair as Striplin's mother, Keiko, hand-makes the clothing, while Striplin's sister, Aiko, helps to design pieces for the curated collection.

New shops

Two new retail shops recently signed leases in the Charleston area, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.

Planet Vape & Tobacco leased 1,500 square feet at 2770 Maybank Highway, Suite J, on Johns Island while Anthony's Barbershop leased 960 square feet at 915 Folly Road, Suite L, on James Island.

Play time

A game store now offers a second location in the Charleston area.

Final Round Game Shop recently launched a new shop at 2408 Ashley River Road, Unit D, in West Ashley. The other is at 4552 Ladson Road in Ladson.

It's open 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More convenience

Parker's Kitchen will soon open its newest convenience store and gas station in the Charleston area.

The Savannah-based company will launch the new shop at 6 a.m. Thursday at 8108 Windsor Hill Blvd. off Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

Several other stores have already opened in the area, and more are planned.

Book it

The last two pop up book sales this year to support Charleston County Library System are coming up with one just before the holiday rush.

A presale for members of Charleston Friends of the Library is set for 2-4:30 p.m. Friday at Bees Ferry West Ashley Branch on Sanders Road next to West Ashley High School.

A public sale will be held 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the same location.

The next sale will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Mount Pleasant Regional Branch Library at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road.

The first hour of both sales is set aside for senior shopping.

Prices start at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardbacks. Books, CDs and DVDs will be on sale.

Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one direction lanes, social distancing and adherence to occupancy levels. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.