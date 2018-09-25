The union that won an election to represent workers at Boeing Co.'s plant in North Charleston says it isn't a threat to South Carolina's economy and it won't bring about the downfall of the world's largest aerospace firm.
The International Association of Machinists used its latest filing with the National Labor Relations Board to mock what it terms "preposterous and wildly speculative" predictions by anti-union groups for "all manner of disaster" that will occur if the May 31 vote is upheld.
A majority of the 178 flight-line technicians at Boeing's 787 Dreamliner assembly campus voted for IAM representation. The planemaker is contesting the election, saying an incorrect ruling by a regional director with the NLRB allowed the vote to go forward. The federal labor board is reviewing Boeing's request.
Nearly 20 groups — ranging from chambers of commerce and manufacturing alliances to governors of four states, including South Carolina — have filed documents with the NLRB in support of Boeing. While those documents cite legal issues the groups think should void the election, they also allege a number of existential threats that could occur if the election is upheld.
For example, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said the vote "threatens to put South Carolina’s economy in jeopardy." Gov. Henry McMaster — joined by governors in Maine, Kentucky and Mississippi — called Boeing "a major part of the backbone of the United States manufacturing infrastructure," adding the vote threatens to "stunt growth and sow discord" at the company.
IAM lawyers Bruce Lerner and Matthew Clash-Drexler say in their filing this week that the claims are scare tactics with no basis in reality and shouldn't play a role in the NLRB's decision.
Labor unions, including the IAM, already represent 59,000 Boeing workers at other sites, the lawyers said, and the aerospace giant has become the "largest U.S. exporter and a major industrial force" while negotiating for years with those unions, hundreds of suppliers and customers from around the globe.
Adding a small group of flight-line workers to the mix won't cause Boeing to "suddenly be unable to operate its production facility in North Charleston," the IAM lawyers say. "Merely stating this proposition demonstrates its foolishness."
Lerner and Clash-Drexler also take issue with statements by anti-union groups alleging South Carolina workers are better off without organized labor, pointing to statistics showing the Palmetto State's median household income ranks No. 43 nationally.
The IAM also restates its previous legal position that the flight-line workers are a proper group for collective bargaining because they are separate from and treated differently than other workers in the adjacent assembly building.
Boeing has refused to negotiate with the IAM while the labor board decision is pending, leading the union to file several complaints against the manufacturer since the election was held.
The flight-line vote was the third time the IAM attempted to organize Boeing workers in North Charleston. The first, in 2015, ended when the union withdrew its petition days before a scheduled election. Last year, roughly 3,000 workers throughout the company’s manufacturing campus overwhelmingly rejected union representation.
Boeing is one of the Charleston region’s largest employers, with about 6,800 workers and contractors. In addition to its Dreamliner plant, the company has a research campus and sites that design and build engine parts for the 737 MAX and interior parts for 787 cabins.