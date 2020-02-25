Krispy Kreme's North Charleston debut greeted by long lines of doughnut aficionados

Donna Minter approached the new Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop in North Charleston Tuesday morning to pick up a dozen or two of the company's signature "Original Glazed" sweet treats.

Then the Ladson resident saw the line of cars backed up around the Ladson Road store, behind Bojangles' chicken restaurant and down Palmetto Commerce Parkway, dozens of vehicles deep.

"I decided it might be quicker if I went inside," Minter said.

With no spaces available in the Krispy Kreme lot and North Charleston police officers on site directing traffic, Minter parked her car at Bojangles' next door, where hardly a space was available. She then found another long line of people waiting at the restaurant door to get inside.

Undeterred, she inched forward with the long line from outside to inside for more than an hour before reaching the counter.

"I was ready," she said, hoisting her folded-up umbrella because of the threatening skies as she stood in front of a display case filled with sprinkled, glazed and chocolate-drizzled doughnuts.

"I just love Krispy Kreme," Minter said. "And I hate going to West Ashley because it's too far for me."

The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based company operates another doughnut shop on Savannah Highway, its only other shop in the Charleston region.

And while it took several years for the North Charleston site to become a reality, it may not be the last new shop in the Lowcountry.

"Charleston could handle two, if not three, more Krispy Kreme locations," said Miles Herring of Myrtle Beach, the franchisee for the Lowcountry.

He hasn't closed on any new sites in the Charleston area, but he believes the market is ripe for further development.

"We are always looking for opportunities," Herring said after snipping the ribbon on the Ladson Road restaurant, his ninth.

His others are in Myrtle Beach, Wilmington and Jacksonville, N.C.

Tony Ashe, the manager of the new North Charleston venue, said he and his staff began preparing doughnuts on Monday for the expected onslaught.

"It will be like this for the next week or two," said Ashe, who came to the new store from the West Ashley location.

"People have been waiting for this to open," he said. "It's been a long time coming."

Retired Air Force veteran Derryl Randolph of North Charleston was one of those who looked forward to the new shop and stood in line for about an hour before getting served.

"It's the grand opening," he said. "If you want it, be ready to wait."