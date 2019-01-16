The appetites of those hungry for a second Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in the Charleston region are closer to being filled.
A revised site plan has been submitted to the city of North Charleston to construct a stand-alone Krispy Kreme without a retail tenant as part of the project at Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Ladson Road.
The restaurant proposal has been in the works for nearly two years. First word of the planned venture next to Bojangles chicken restaurant came in mid-2017. Then early last year, the developer decided to wait to see if the project should be a strip center with other tenants.
It appears now that the retail component has been dropped. The city has to sign off on the revised site plan, but Councilman Ron Brinson doesn't expect that to be a hold up.
"The request is in an administrative and field review," Brinson said in a newsletter to his constituents. "It could be quickly approved. We see no reason this change will not be granted. No further details as to a timetable but there is activity at the site related to the requested changes. We’ve been disappointed before, but this is certainly promising news. ... So, fingers crossed, all."
Krispy Kreme’s return to North Charleston would come after an 18-year absence. It once operated on Ashley Phosphate Road, a site that was displaced in 2001 by a road project.
The chain famous for its airy “Original Glazed” doughnut has had a retail presence in the region since 1951, when it opened at 531 Meeting St. on the peninsula. Several other locations came and went.
The North Carolina company’s only other Charleston-area retail store is on Savannah Highway in West Ashley.
What's cooking?
Charleston's newest taco spot is celebrating its launch.
Maui Tacos Mexican Surf Grill will host its grand opening 4-9 p.m. Thursday at 200 Meeting St. It's offering tacos, margaritas and draft beer, all for $3, as well as giveaways during the event. A product of Mike and Jennifer Seltzer, it's open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
In Summerville, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen opened a 2,268-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through Monday at 106 Parkway Ave., just off Berlin G. Myers Parkway.
Nearby, tire store Firestone is set to open in February on Grandview Drive near Berlin G. Myers Parkway and U.S. Highway 78.
Driving in
Construction on a new automobile dealership south of Moncks Corner has begun.
Choate Construction Co. of Mount Pleasant is building a 30,582-square-foot Berkeley Ford showroom and service center at U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road. The 14.8-acre site will include surface parking for 591 vehicles.
The dealership is now at 1511 U.S. Highway 52 on the town's southern edge. Construction is expected to be completed by the fall, when the auto dealer will relocate to the new site.
Also, a former restaurant in Summerville is the home of a new auto business.
ProVantage Auto Sales is taking over a 1,440-square-foot space that once housed Dukes Barbecue Restaurant at 100 Iris St., according to property owner Thomas B. Toney. The new auto sales shop operators are William Edward Coleman and his wife, Rosalind Denise Coleman.
Getting fit
O2 Fitness's newest gym is now open.
The Raleigh-based fitness center opened Saturday in the Ashley Oaks Center at Wappoo and Ashley River roads in West Ashley. It replaced the other facility about a mile to the west on Ashley River Road.
O2 offers 11 other centers throughout the Charleston region with a new one opening soon on Daniel Island.
Also in fitness, F45 Training recently opened in the Avondale area of West Ashley. It's at 827A Savannah Highway. F45 also operates in Mount Pleasant.