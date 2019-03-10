Few issues in personal finance directly affect so many, but are so poorly understood, as federal income taxes.
Knowing the brackets in the tax code and how they work can help guide some financial decisions, save money, and help to be better informed.
The money-saving part comes from understanding how marginal income tax rates, or "brackets" really work. Your financial decisions could change depending on the tax rates that apply to different parts of your income.
Simply, if most of your income is taxed at 12 percent or less — that's the case for most families, for 2018 — there's limited incentive to look for ways to reduce your taxable income in one year versus another.
But if part of your income falls in the next higher bracket, and would be taxed at 22 percent, that could be a different story.
Say you make a habit of contributing money each year to a 401k plan or tax-deductible IRA. If your income turned out to be higher than usual one year, and some of it would be taxed at 22 percent instead of 12 percent, then you could reduce your IRS bill by $220 for every $1,000 contributed to those type of accounts, instead of $120.
So, you might kick in more than usual, given the added incentive. Remember, IRA contributions for 2018 can be made until income taxes are due in April of this year.
The mistake many people make is thinking that the top tax rate applies to all of that taxpayer's income.
The way federal income tax brackets work is, everyone pays the same rate on the first slice of taxable income, and the same but higher rates as earnings go up, regardless of the amount. Taxable income is what's left after backing out deductions.
So whether you're a dishwasher or a technology company CEO and single, you pay 10 percent on the first taxable $9,525, or $952.50. The rate then bumps up to 12 percent on income between $9,526 and $38,700, then 22 percent on the next slice of income up to $82,500, and so on up the ladder.
If you're married it works the same way but the income amounts are higher. The key number for married taxpayers, for 2018 income taxes, is $77,400. That's the maximum amount of taxable income that would be taxed at 12 percent or less. Anything above that, assuming a jointly filed return, is taxed at 22 percent.
And that's taxable income. A married couple filing a joint return could earn up to $101,400, and none of their income would exceed the federal 12 percent tax rate, because they can subtract $24,000 under the new standard deduction. That would leave $77,400, and a tax bill of $8,913, before claiming off any tax credits.
It's also worth knowing that, in terms of the total federal taxes one pays, the gap between lower and higher brackets is smaller than it appears. That's because the largest portion of the payroll tax — the 6.2 percent withheld to fund Social Security and a matching amount employers pay — was only collected on income up to $128,400 last year. The 1.45 percent of pay that employers and employees pay for Medicare has no income cap.
So, at the higher end of the income range, an individual with taxable income of $150,000 pays less in federal taxes (24 percent income tax plus 1.45 percent for Medicare), than they would on $100,000 (24 percent income tax plus 6.2 percent for Social Security and 1.45 percent for Medicare).
I don't make the rules, I just try to explain them.