Kickin' Chicken to open new venue on upper peninsula; Charleston Grill, Madra Rua reopen

A chicken restaurant chain that got its start on Charleston's upper peninsula is returning to its roots.

Kickin' Chicken plans to renovate a former automotive garage at 45 Romney St. and open by late next spring or early summer, depending on rehabilitation, permitting and the coronavirus, according to restaurant partner Chip Roberts.

The 4,145-square-foot dining establishment will include covered patio seating, roll-up garage doors, on-site parking, reserved parking and parking available in a new garage next door.

"We recognized the strong growth of the North Morrison area, especially for future office and multifamily, along with the solid day and nighttime traffic," Roberts said. "Our team connected with the landlord's vision to create an inviting, simplistic atmosphere in the rehab of a former automotive garage."

The new location is not far from the chicken chain's original site that opened in January 1997 at 915 Morrison Drive before moving to 350 King St. in 1999. In 2001, Kickin' Chicken moved across the street to 337 King, where it operated until closing earlier this year in April.

"In essence, we are returning to our roots," Roberts said of the restaurant's return to the upper peninsula. "We are very excited to be a part of the neighborhood once again."

Kickin' Chicken offers other locations on James Island and in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley.

What's cooking?

Charleston Grill reopens Thursday in Belmond Charleston Place hotel after being closed since the pandemic set in.

Longtime executive chef Michelle Weaver will offer a new seasonal menu centered on Southern soul with contemporary flair, providing new dishes along with diners' favorites.

The restaurant, operating at 50 percent capacity, will launch bar service at 5 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m. Live jazz music will be offered 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations may be made through Resy.

Also, a new taco restaurant is coming to Daniel Island.

Viva Tacos & Tequila plans to open by mid-October at 864 Island Park Drive, Suite 105. The owner is Yesenia Leon.

Look for a range of tequilas and Mezcal from Jalisco, along with regional dishes and weekend brunch offerings.

And in West Ashley, a new food-related venture recently launched.

Kelsey Pettus operates CHS Coastal Charcuterie, delivering boards of meats, cheeses and other edible items throughout the metro area from the rented commercial kitchen in The Schoolhouse at 720 Magnolia Road in Avondale.

"It has taken off more than I ever expected," she said.

Also, in North Charleston, Irish pub Madra Rua reopened Tuesday more than 18 months after closing because of fire damage. The tavern can be found at 1034 E. Montague Ave. near Park Circle. It opens at 11 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends.

Lights out

A downtown Charleston staple of offering sweet treats for two decades has turned off the lights.

Paolo's Gelato at 41 John St. recently closed to focus on another location in Atlanta.

"I have made the conscious decision to close my shop after 20 years downtown and focus on our growing catering business and store in Atlanta at the end of September," owner Paolo Dalla Zorza said in a Facebook post. "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued (support) over the years. I have watched three generations of customers grow up in my store, and many have become like family."

On the way

Two small retail-related developments are in the works for Johns Island.

First, a one-story retail center is planned near River Road and Maybank Highway. The site at 1800 Produce Lane between CVS Pharmacy and Wild Olive restaurant is owned by George Reavis. The proposal is up for conceptual approval.

Secondly, two one-story structures for a dental office and a shell retail building are up for conceptual review at 2947 Maybank Highway. The property owner is Dr. Peter Sciarrino, a dentist who operates nearby.

Charleston's Design Review Board will consider the proposals Monday as well as demolition of a fire station at 1517 Savannah Highway to make way for a new car lot for Baker Motor Co.

Reopening

A North Charleston discount store is celebrating its recent renovation.

Family Dollar will host a grand reopening for its shop at 6660 Dorchester Road on Saturday.

The renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty items, household products and seasonal offerings.

Family Dollar is a subsidiary of Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree.

Wheeling in

John Harris Body Shops and partners will give away a refurbished vehicle Thursday to a local charity as part of the grand opening of the auto repair firm's third location in the Charleston area.

The auto repair business is partnering with insurance firm Geico and the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program for the donation to the Tri-County Veterans Support Network at 10 a.m. at 1523 Folly Road on James Island.

The charity's services range from emergency relief, housing assistance, employment assistance, continuing education and spiritual support. Its goal is to help rebuild stability, hope and a sense of purpose for veterans in need.

Started in 1975 in Columbia, John Harris now operates 14 locations in South Carolina and Georgia. Its other Charleston-area shops are in North Charleston and Summerville.

Films al fresco

A North Charleston theater is now offering outdoor movies along with its half-occupancy indoor showings.

Northwoods Stadium Cinema at 2181 Northwoods Blvd. can fit 100 cars in its parking lot. Masks are not required outside, but they are in the theater's common areas such as the lobby, concession area and restrooms.

Once people are seated in any of the cinema's 13 theaters inside, face coverings can be removed, according to general manager Stacie Johnson.

The outdoor theater offers one show per day at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Price is $20 per car.

The cinema is open seven days a week, typically from noon to 10 p.m., but times can vary depending on movie schedules.

At half capacity allowed inside, the cinema can seat 430 people. The largest theater holds 65 while the smallest can handle 20. Movie times have been spaced out to keep a minimal number of people in the lobby at any time and to allow time for extra cleaning.

For more information, go to southeastcinemas.com.

Charity sale

Belk department store's annual Charity Sale is offering a $5,000 prize for the nonprofit group that raises the most money online for the Oct. 9-11 event.

Since this annual fundraising event began in 2012, the Belk Charity Sale has contributed more than $50 million in donations to over 6,000 local nonprofits across the company’s footprint of more than 300 stores in 16 states.

The Charlotte-based retailer is partnering with Donately to make it easy for eligible nonprofits within Belk’s footprint to raise funds virtually.

Nonprofits can register and share the donation link through email or social media to gain support for their cause and raise money, giving donors a chance to shop discounts benefitting local organizations.

To participate, charities sign up to join the event and customers make $5 donations directly to the nonprofit of their choice that is participating in the sale. In return for the donation, customers receive a $10-off coupon to be used during the Charity Sale, with 25 percent or more off rarely discounted brands.

To sign up, nonprofits should go to https://belk.donately.com/signup.html. For rules, go to https://www.belk.com/charity-rules-and-regulations.html.