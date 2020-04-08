Kickin' Chicken to close in downtown Charleston after more than 21 years on King Street

A longtime Charleston restaurant will close later this month and begin looking for another downtown location.

The Kickin' Chicken at 337 King St. will go dark April 25 after more than 21 years, the owners announced Wednesday.

"The Kickin’ Chicken is actively searching for a new home in the downtown area," Chip Roberts and Bobby Perry said in a joint statement.

"Working with our staff to relocate to other locations is of utmost importance as we close this chapter and look forward to the next stage,” the two said.

As they prepare to move on, they thanked the community, customers and vendors for the restaurant's success in downtown Charleston. To-go orders are still being served during the coronavirus crisis.

The Kickin' Chicken operates other restaurants on James Island and in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley.

Limiting customers

Shoppers may want to allow a little more time at the stores that are open during the pandemic after the governor placed limits on the number of customers who can now be in a store.

Gov. Henry McMaster's order dictates no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet of store space or 20 percent of the posted capacity, whichever is less.

At two of the 10 Walmart superstores in the Charleston area that were checked, about 900 or so people can enter at one time, according to employees keeping count of shoppers coming and going at the door of both stores.

One of them said the most she has seen so far is a little over 400 at one time since the limits took effect.

At Trader Joe's in Mount Pleasant, only 30 shopping carts are allowed inside at any given time, and shoppers wait outside six feet apart throughout the parking lot.

Other stores still open such as supermarkets and home improvement shops must also comply with the new order.

Most other retailers are shut down during the pandemic.

Northwoods Mall, the last big shopping center in the region to stay open during the health crisis, closed over the weekend, but the Chick-fil-A restaurant near one of the entrances is still serving to-go orders.

Other big shopping centers, including Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Citadel Mall closed in mid-March as the coronavirus began to spread throughout Charleston and South Carolina.

Now serving

A to-go-only restaurant is now serving where a former wine bar once operated on Daniel Island.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Hamby Catering now offers an extension of the Market at Hamby in the former Bin 526 location next to Starbucks at 20 Fairchild St.

Hamby started offering casseroles, soups, tea sandwiches, sandwich mixes, snacks, crab cakes, pulled pork and freezer-ready items last Saturday. Wine by the bottle and case also will be available.

The company's new location is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The menu will be available first-come, first-served. It will closed Easter Sunday.

The other Market at Hamby location can be found at 925 St. Andrews Blvd., where pre-orders for pickup are available.

Both locations will be open-door, contact-free operations with touchless checkout (cards only) during the pandemic.

Market at Hamby customers also can give back to health care workers during the health crisis through the restaurant's partnership with Feeding Our Heroes. It provides meals for frontline teams at Medical University Hospital, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Trident Health and other healthcare facilities.

Mislabeling fine

Kitchen-ware and home-furnishings company Williams-Sonoma was recently fined $1 million by the Federal Trade Commission after it was determined several of its "Made in USA"-labeled products were imported or substantially made overseas.

The San Francisco-based retailer, which has a store on King Street, has agreed to stop making false, misleading or unsubstantiated claims that all of its Goldtouch Bakeware products, its Rejuvenation-branded products, and Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Kids-branded upholstered furniture products are all or virtually all made in the U.S., according to an FTC statement.

“Many of us want to buy products that are made in the USA, and we trust companies like Williams-Sonoma to tell us the truth,” said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “When a company falls short, we will hold it accountable.”

Although the FTC has found dozens of cases of false and misleading country-of-origin labeling over the past 25 years, it had never before issued a financial penalty, according to Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

The federal agency gave the company a warning in 2018 to stop mislabeling its products, but the practice continued, Paul said.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. also operates stores such as Pottery Barn and West Elm, among others.

Convenience update

Parker's Kitchen has updated its opening schedule for a new location south of Summerville.

The new convenience store and gas station at 1000 Linger Longer Lane off U.S. Highway 17-A near Dorchester Road is now set to tentatively open May 1, nearly a week earlier than previously projected.

Another store at 1140 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. is still on schedule to open April 17.

Markets delayed

The Charleston Farmers Market was set to reopen Saturday in Marion Square, but the coronavirus has scuttled those plans. Also, the West Ashley Farmers Market was scheduled to return April 22 in Ackerman Park at 55 Sycamore Ave., but it, too, now has an undetermined opening date.