Kickin' Chicken on James Island will close after 18 years; owners seek new location

A longtime James Island restaurant will serve its last meals on May 21 as the owners search for a new location.

Kickin' Chicken at 1175 Folly Road is closing at the end of its long-term lease after serving area residents for the past 18 years.

Owners Chip Roberts and Bobby Perry also pointed to the shifting population and development patterns on the island as reasons for shutting down the restaurant.

They are trying to relocate employees to other restaurants in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley.

Another venue will open by late summer at 45 Romney St. on the Charleston peninsula. The chicken chain shuttered its downtown location in 2020 after 21 years on King Street.

The James Island restaurant was the second one in the Charleston-based chain to open after the original location launched in 1997 on the upper peninsula.