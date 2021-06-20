Kiawah's Ocean Course teed up a PR gusher for the golf business

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort has served as the scenic, windswept backdrop for some memorable moments in professional golf.

The first was the famously raucous 1991 Ryder Cup, capped by a dramatic victory by the U.S. squad over the Europeans on the final hole on the final day.

Some two decades on, a 23-year-old Rory McIlroy dismantled the notoriously difficult seaside layout by winning the 2012 PGA Championship by eight strokes to claim his second major title.

And last month, the sporting world watched in awe — or disbelief — as thousands of spectators rushed the 18th fairway to witness history unfold and see, up close and personal, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson defy all odds to seize the Wanamaker Trophy.

Now, the Pete Dye-designed tract can claim credit for helping to unleash an unexpected publicity coup for the golf industry, courtesy of Mickelson’s improbable win coupled with a long-running and highly entertaining squabble between two of the top-ranked and longest-hitting players in the world.

In a modern-day break from golf's genteel tradition, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have been sniping at each other on social media for more than two years. But their off-the-course gamesmanship soared to new heights shortly after the 2021 PGA Championship was in the books.

The tipping point was a May 23 post-tournament interview outside the clubhouse that never made it on TV but went viral after it was leaked on social media. Koepka, who finished in a second-place tie behind Mickelson, stopped the Golf Channel Q&A after DeChambeau strolled by in the background in his metal-spiked shoes. He then rolled his eyes in disdain and uttered a few choice swear words about the noisy distraction.

The video was viewed more than 10 million times before it was taken down, the Associated Press reported.

It's been game-on ever since.

For instance, some fans taunted DeChambeau at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio in early June by shouting “Brooksy.”

And when Koepka offered a "Sorry bro" to Aaron Rodgers on Twitter after the NFL star was paired with DeChambeau in an upcoming exhibition, DeChambeau lobbed a stinging rebuke: "It's nice to be living rent free in your head!"

Media outlets around the world, from the New York Times to the BBC, have run with the Brooks-Bryson beef as fodder leading into this weekend’s U.S. Open, which Koepka and DeChambeau have both won.

ESPN senior writer Kevin Van Valkenburg called their feud “a win for golf” last week, adding: "Do you really think we'd still be talking about the PGA Championship if Brooks hadn't helped leak that video?”

"Brooks and Bryson squabbling over the past month on social media has been a gift to the sport, dragging it (just a little) out of the hoity-toity country club and into the parking lot," he wrote in a column posted June 14.

The war of words could even pay off for Koepka and DeChambeau in the form of a bonus check. The PGA, which is looking to keep its talent from jumping to a new global golf tour, recently created a $40 million pot of cash that will be split 10 ways to "recognize and reward players who positively move the needle" by drumming up coverage for the game. The pro who's deemed the MVP will walk away with $8 million.

Koepka, who's a close friend of South Carolina native and No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, doesn't deny the publicity value of the rivalry for a difficult and time-consuming pastime — and an industry — that's struggled for years to figure out how to attract and retain players.

"It's bringing new eyeballs," the two-time U.S. Open winner said in a June 16 report in The Washington Post. "It's pretty much been on every news channel. Pretty much everything you look at online, it's got this in the headline, or it's up there as a big news story. To me, that's growing the game. You're putting it in front of eyeballs, you're putting it in front of people, the game of golf, who probably don't normally look at golf, don't play it, might get them involved. I don't know how it's not growing the game."

DeChambeau, the defending U.S Open champion, has summed up the bickering as "great banter. I personally love it."

So, too, must Kiawah Island Golf Resort, as it looks to bring another major tournament to The Ocean Course — and add another memorable chapter to its history book.