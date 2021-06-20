Kiawah resort opens cottages on course that just hosted PGA Championship

Golf devotees now never have to leave their favorite course while vacationing on Kiawah.

The Ocean Course, which last month hosted some of the game's biggest names and thousands of fans for the 2021 PGA Championship, is now home to The Cottages at the Ocean Course, four two-story, four-bedroom lodgings that are open for reservations at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

The cottages were built next to the clubhouse and have surf-and-turf views of the Atlantic and the driving range.

Each has a pair of bedrooms upstairs and down and a living area with an "open-plan" living room, kitchenette and bar.

They were designed to blend in with the aesthetic of The Ocean Course's clubhouse — both are the handiwork of New York-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects.

The full "Ocean Cottage Experience" comes with a daily round of golf on any of the resort's five 18-hole layouts, unlimited use of The Ocean Course driving range, daily breakfast, pre-arrival tee time booking, a welcome gift and a dedicated concierge.

In addition to this year's championship, The Ocean Course was also the setting for the 1991 Ryder Cup and the 2012 PGA Championship, among other professional tournaments.

In an announcement of the new accommodations, resort president Roger Warren said The Ocean Course has been on "every dedicated golfer's bucket list" since the Ryder Cup.

“These cottages, by offering world-class accommodations directly on the course and in the shadow of the clubhouse, take an already superlative golfing experience to an unprecedented level of personalized service," he said.

Demand at the island resort has been back for awhile, which Warren has attributed to the fact that the property offered much of what experts said travelers were seeking during the pandemic, namely outdoor activities such as golf and access to nature.

The number of rounds of golf played at the property last year broke previous records, and Warren has said that it’s looking like 2021 will be even stronger, especially with the exposure from last month's championship.

Since the 2012 PGA translated into sizable bumps in demand at the resort and for the Charleston region as a whole, a similar effect was expected from this year's tournament, especially because it was held earlier in the year — May instead of August — with plenty of the busy season ahead.

The Cottages are a piece of a larger expansion that the resort has been rolling out since 2019. Other additions included a new clubhouse for the Cougar Point course, an expanded tennis center, a wedding venue and the West Beach Conference Center, which added 23,000 square feet of event space.

Summer rates for The Cottages start from $3,918 to $4,518 per night. Spring and fall rates start from $4,238 to $4,838 per night, and winter rates start from $2,590 to $2,870, before tax and resort fees.