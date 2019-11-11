A coastal community known for oceanfront golf and high-end vacation accommodations has officially adopted new rules for short-term rentals listed on sites like Airbnb and VRBO.

Kiawah Island Town Council approved the rules Tuesday after making several changes and additions to the ordinance over the last few months. They take effect Jan. 1.

Though the island, which is about a 40-minute drive southwest of Charleston, has just about 2,000 full-time residents, its population swells to as many as 10,000 during the peak summer months when vacationers flock to its upscale golf courses, tennis courts, vacation homes and 10 miles of beaches.

Right now, more than a third of the island's approximately 3,400 properties are licensed for short-term rental use, according to the town.

Like many other recently adopted policies by other municipalities, Kiawah's rules require every short-term rental owner to obtain a special license. The island has also extended those licenses to apply to undeveloped lots.

Lot owners can apply for a "provisional lot license" that would expire after three years. Both types of licenses would come from the same pool and, in some parts of the island, would go toward a cap on short-term rental units.

In the first draft of the ordinance, caps were set in two of the town's three residential zones. In the first zone, rental units would be capped at 20 percent of the dwellings and, in the second, 40 percent.

The third zone, which includes areas around Kiawah Island Golf Resort and its Sanctuary Hotel, has no limit.

In the final draft, the language was changed so that the 40 percent cap applies to a more limited area. Places that had previously been included in the cap and were considered more "tourist-centric" now have no cap at all.

All licensed rentals will have to comply with parking rules and safety requirements. The ordinance also requires all short-term rental owners to have local contacts to address problems.

A property on the island will have to be rented "in its entirety." No private room rentals or rentals of detached villas or condos will be allowed. That differs from the city of Charleston's rules which now require that an owner live on-site. That often means only partial rentals or rentals of detached structures meet the city's requirements.

Kiawah's final draft of short-term rental rules also established application fees for the licenses. Home and lot owners will have to pay $200 if their property is in an area without a cap and $500 if a cap applies at their property.

Licenses will be transferable with the sale of a property only if the sale is within a family. Other home buyers will have to seek a new license to operate legally.

To enforce the new policies, Kiawah will be hiring code officers and expanding hours, said town administrator Stephanie Tillerson.

Kiawah joins a growing number of South Carolina communities that have put stricter regulations on vacation rentals. Charleston has been enforcing its rules since the fall of last year, and Mount Pleasant Town Council passed rules in August that will take effect Jan. 1.

Industry leader Airbnb announced last week that it will spend the next year verifying all 7 million listings on its platform. The move came after five people were shot and killed at an unauthorized Halloween party in an Airbnb rental in California.

That process will include reviewing the accuracy of photos, addresses and other details on all listings. The company also said it will be checking to see if rentals are meeting quality standards for cleanliness and safety.

About 60 percent of the around 2,000 active short-term rental listings in Charleston are on Airbnb, according to the short-term rental tracking site AirDNA. Fewer than a quarter of the listings on Kiawah are Airbnb rentals, according to the same site.