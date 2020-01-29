A clothing brand tied to the late fashion maven Kate Spade has its designs set on Charleston.

Fashion brand Frances Valentine, launched by Spade and business partner Elyce Arons in 2016, is looking at the Holy City to set up shop, Arons confirmed to The Post and Courier this week.

"We came down a few months ago to look at available spaces and just haven’t had time to get back again," Arons said. "We are very interested in Charleston and Dallas as next locations and hope to be there very soon."

She said the merchant is targeting mid-year for an opening.

The brand has other brick-and-mortar shops in Sag Harbor and Manhattan, both in New York, and in Palm Beach, Fla.

The stores offer items such as shoes, jewelry, handbags, blouses, jackets, coats and other items inspired by Spade.

Going dark

Another retailer is pulling one of its locations out of downtown Charleston.

Cornerstone Minerals at 539 King St. will close at the end of March when its five-year lease expires, according to building owner Peter Shelbourne.

The merchant offers another downtown shop at 36 N. Market St. It will remain open. Cornerstone offers other retail stores in Greenville, Asheville and Savannah.

Shelbourne said he has not lined up a new tenant for the 1,200-square-foot mineral store shop. It sits beside outdoor sporting gear merchant Orvis.

Cornerstone's shop owner Greg Turner said Tuesday the slow makeover of the former Morris Sokol Furniture site across the street affected the decision to close the store.

The nearly block-long furniture store shut its doors in 2015, and developers have been weighing options to remake the 500 block of King Street. The city recently approved a 200-room hotel for the site.

Turner said if the developers had already begun work on the furniture store makeover, "We would probably stay."

He also lamented downtown Charleston rents, which he called "too high."

Turner plans to make a formal announcement of the store's closing on March 1, when a sale may ensue.

Cornerstone's departure will follow that of Banana Republic, which closed its last non-outlet store in the Charleston area on Sunday at 249 King St.

Lights out

One of Charleston's four Victoria's Secret lingerie shops is no longer in business.

The store at Citadel Mall closed last week. Remaining stores can be found on King Street in downtown Charleston, in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

Reopening

At least one of the five Bojangles' chicken restaurants that closed Jan. 19 is expected to reopen soon.

The fast-food restaurant at 1644 Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant will reopen Monday, according to workers at the site.

Four others recently taken over by the company's Charlotte-based corporate office are expected to reopen soon as well, according to company spokesman Brian Little.

They include stores at 740 Folly Road, James Island; 121 Main Road, Johns Island; 2508 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston; and 431A½ St. James Ave., Goose Creek.

Little did not respond for comment on the reopening timeframes for the remaining four closed locations.

Revving up

Several new convenience stores and gas stations are in the works across the Charleston area.

A new Spinx shop will soon open in the Wando area of Berkeley County.

The Greenville-based company recently applied for a permit to sell alcohol at the site where S.C. Highway 41 meets Clements Ferry Road. The application usually comes not long before a business is about to open.

Spokeswoman Sara Dolan said to look for an opening in April or May.

The new location will the retailer's 14th in the Charleston area.

The company is planning to build another store at the corner of Rivers and McMillan avenues in North Charleston, where a shopping center once stood across from the former Naval Hospital.

Also, Refuel gas station and convenience store has begun construction on its new Charleston-area location in Berkeley County.

The Mount Pleasant-based business is building a new store near the Publix-anchored Point Hope Commons Shopping Center on Clements Ferry Road in the developing Cainhoy Plantation, where about 9,000 new homes are expected to be built.

Refuel is building another location on Brighton Park Boulevard in the developing Nexton community near Summerville. The company will soon take over the lone gas station on Sullivan's Island and convert it to a Refuel station.

Also, Savannah-based Parker's Kitchen is gearing up for its latest round of new convenience stores and gas stations in the metro area.

One is under construction on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley while others will soon rise on Ashley Phosphate Road near the Windsor Hill development, near Foxbank Plantation on U.S. Highway 52 south of Moncks Corner and on Linger Longer Lane south of Summerville off U.S. Highway 17-A.

Others are planned at Ladson and Limehouse roads, Interstate 26 and College Park Road, and near Tanner Ford Plantation in Hanahan.

Parker's opened five stores across the Lowcountry last year, including sites in Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner and Walterboro.

Gassing up

Also in the gasoline sales realm, Lowes Foods is moving ahead with its plans to build a fuel station at its new Mount Pleasant supermarket.

The North Carolina-based food chain recently applied to state environmental regulators for a stormwater permit to install gas pumps on an outparcel at Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center on S.C. Highway 41 and Wood Park Drive. The project does not involve wetlands.

The Lowes Foods site on Dorchester Road in Summerville offers gasoline already.