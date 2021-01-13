Kansas chemical firm planning Charleston-area tall oil facility

A specialty chemicals company in Overland Park, Kansas, plans to develop a recycling facility in Goose Creek that will take byproducts from the pine wood pulp used in paper plants to produce crude tall oil.
Meridian Chemicals, a global distributor of tall oil and other specialty chemicals, plans to locate at the Charleston International Manufacturing Center off Bushy Park Road. The new plant will be operated as Mainstream Pine Products.
A Meridian spokeswoman declined to give details about the plant but said the company is hiring a public relations firm to make the announcement.
The state's Jobs-Economic Development Authority recently facilitated a $95 million bond offering for Mainstream Pine Products that will help the company acquire land as well as design, build and equip the facility. Berkeley County Council is expected to discuss tax incentives for the company at its Jan. 25 meeting. It's not clear how many jobs the facility would provide.
Crude tall oil is produced during the wood pulping process. It can be used in a variety of products, such as cleaners, adhesives, cosmetics and biofuels. It gets its "tall" name from the Swedish term for pine trees.
Other South Carolina companies that produce crude tall oil include Ingevity in North Charleston and Domtar in Fort Mill.
A spokeswoman for the South Carolina Commerce Department said she cannot release details of the company's plans or its bond offering without the company's permission.
A website for Mainstream Pine Products is registered to Meridian Chemical but is not yet active.
The Charleston International Manufacturing Center is located along the Cooper River. Among its tenants are international companies such as French underwater cable manufacturer Nexans, automotive tire supplier Evonik and defense contractor W International.