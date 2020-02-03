Goose Creek-based JW Aluminum is closing a Missouri plant that makes foil primarily for the food and pharmaceutical packaging industries, but the closure isn't expected to affect the company's Berkeley County mill.

The St. Louis plant, which employs 190 workers, will close on May 30.

JW Aluminum blamed cheap Chinese aluminum dumped on the U.S. market for the closure. It said China's market share totaled 1 percent in 2004, when JW Aluminum acquired the St. Louis plant from Alcoa, but has recently soared to 25 percent — the result of government-subsidized over-capacity in China that's disrupted global markets.

"This outcome is one we all worked diligently to prevent," CEO Lee McCarter said. "However, even with multiple tariffs and duties now in place, it hasn't been enough to overcome the devastating effects of China's market-distorting behavior."

McCarter called the decision to scale back difficult but necessary "for JW Aluminum to maintain a healthy and robust U.S. manufacturing presence in the decades to come."

The Goose Creek plant, which makes flat-rolled aluminum used primarily in the home-building industry, is in the midst of a three-year, $300 million expansion designed to improve production with state-of-the-art equipment and a new rolling mill.

JW Aluminum spokeswoman Nicole Snyder said the company is finalizing the installation of the new melters, caster and mill.

"We expect production using the new equipment to begin by the third quarter of this year," she said.

Snyder said the company isn't planning to transfer workers from the St. Louis plant to Goose Creek, "but we are happy to talk to any teammates who may be interested in moving to one of our other facilities."

JW Aluminum also operates mills in Russellville, Ark., and Williamsport, Pa. The company's corporate offices are on Daniel Island.

"We understand the impact this has on our St. Louis teammates and their families and are supporting them through this transition," Snyder said.