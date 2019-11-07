A smoothie shop is juicing up its presence across the Charleston region with two new shops this year and possibly two others next year.

The Juice Joint plans to open Monday at 1141 Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant.

A second location at 1291 Folly Road is set to open later this year, according to David Moore with Dandelion Mergers & Acquisitions, which represented parties in the transactions for the two new locations.

The Juice Joint has been a long-time favorite at the Charleston Farmers Market on Marion Square and more recently on Folly Beach.

Bryan and Mandy Elsey of Johns Island own The Juice Joint and franchised the new Mount Pleasant location.

Meanwhile, Mike and Wendy Ezell, the original owners of the Folly Beach site, will branch out with a second shop on James Island.

The Juice Joint offers fresh, made-to-order juices, smoothies and bowls with no preservatives or chemicals.

The Juice Joint plans to expand to North Charleston in early 2020 and is currently seeking a franchisee for a West Ashley location. The Mount Pleasant and James Island locations are currently hiring staff.