Judge tosses 'Outer Banks' lawsuit, says no evidence Charleston-filmed show stole plot

Calling the allegations "plainly erroneous" and without merit, a federal judge has dismissed a high school teacher's claims that creators of the popular "Outer Banks" television series filmed in the Charleston area stole the plot from his self-published novel about pirate treasure.

Judge Timothy Batten Sr. said in a May 25 ruling that there are no copyrightable similarities between Kevin Wooten's book about middle-school age students hunting for Blackbeard's hidden treasure chest and the Netflix series about family strife and class conflicts among teenagers looking for hidden treasure in Outer Banks, N.C.

Batten dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it is permanently barred from further court action because he found no evidence to support the claims.

"Many of Wooten's purported similarities either do not exist or are 'random similarities' that could be found in very dissimilar works," Batten wrote in his order.

Jonas Pate, one of creators the Netflix show, declined to comment on the ruling. An attorney representing Wooten did not respond to a request for comment.

Wooten had alleged there were dozens of similarities between his book "Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure!" and "Outer Banks," but Batten focused on a few examples to show how much of a stretch the copyright violation claims were.

For example, Wooten said both works had plot lines centering on an avian theme. In his novel, the protagonists discover a clue hidden in the wing of a bird statue at a mausoleum. In "Outer Banks," one of the character's nicknames is Bird and a clue pointing to a treasure was addressed to him.

"The fact that the word 'bird' is present in both narratives is entirely innocuous and of no significance in an infringement analysis," Batten wrote.

In another example, Wooten said a statement made by one of his novel's characters that people following in a boat might be "some kind of threat to national security" was similar to an "Outer Banks" character telling his girlfriend his whereabouts are "a matter of national security" when she asks where he's been.

Wooten wrote that the plot of both works differs significantly, the protagonists share few similarities and while both are set on the shores of North Carolina, "that broad similarity is not subject to copyright protection."

"Outer Banks" was the most popular series on Netflix following its debut last year and it received a People’s Choice award for “most binge-worthy show.” The series has been renewed for a second season.

Netflix chose to film the series in the Charleston area instead of in North Carolina because of the Tar Heel State’s anti-LGBTQ legislation passed in 2016.

Among the Lowcountry locations used in filming the Netflix series were Shem Creek and the Old Village in Mount Pleasant, parts of James Island and Johns Island, McClellanville, Kiawah Island, Charleston Harbor and the Morris Island Lighthouse. The film crew, consisting of mostly Wilmington- and Charleston-based workers, also traveled to Beaufort and shot night beach scenes at Hunting Island.

Wooten says he has sold hundreds of copies of his book, both in digital and paperback formats, in shops and through online retailers like Amazon.