Perhaps not since the Civil War has a battle over North and South stirred such passionate debate — in the courtroom and in kitchens.

A federal judge is expected to rule in the new year on whether a heated trademark dispute between Sauer Brands — which makes the Southern cooking staple Duke's mayonnaise — and sandwich spread seller Duke Brands will be heard in the Tar Heel or Palmetto state.

Sauer is based in Richmond, Va., but owned by Charlotte private-equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners. It filed a lawsuit against Greenville-based Duke Brands, which makes pimiento cheese and other spreads and owns a handful of Upstate standwich shops.

Sauer wants the food fight to take place in the Queen City, its self-proclaimed "most important" market where one out of every two mayonnaise jars sold in grocery stores bear the Duke's name.

Duke Brands alleges a North Carolina venue might give its courtroom competitor home-field advantage. It wants the case moved to South Carolina, arguing that since it's the one being sued, it should be allowed to duke it out on its home turf.

A hearing date over the dispute has not been scheduled.

Sauer accuses Duke Brands of using packaging that tricks customers into thinking they're buying one of the mayonnaise maker's products. The black-and-yellow color scheme and "look-alike logo" on tubs of Duke Brands spreads closely resembles the mayonnaise container's long-established label, Sauer says.

Sauer says Duke Brands is trying to capitalize on its mayonnaise reputation as it embarks on a rapid national expansion.

Duke Brands says the kerfuffle all started with Falfurrias, which bought Sauer earlier this year. As soon as Falfurrias took over, Duke Brands says, the firm "demanded (Duke Brands) stop its business despite decades of peaceful coexistence between the two companies."

Sauer is seeking unspecified actual and punitive damages and wants a judge to order Duke Brands to stop using its current marketing materials. That includes making references to its history with Eugenia Duke, who initially sold sandwiches slathered with her tangy mayonnaise and spreads at a National Guard camp where soldiers were sent to prepare for World War I.

Duke Brands hasn't filed a response to lawsuit, but is waiting for a judge to rule on whether the case should be moved to South Carolina or dismissed entirely because it was filed in the wrong state.