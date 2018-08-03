A federal judge has declared Charleston's tour-guide licensing law unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge David Norton issued the ruling Friday after hearing four days of arguments in April.
Charleston requires tour guides to pass a test based on a nearly 500-page manual to get a license to tell stories for money.
"The licensing law imposes real burdens on those hoping to be tour guides in Charleston," Norton said in his conclusion.
He said the court "has no choice but to strike the licensing law down as unconstitutional under the First Amendment."
The Institute of Justice, a free-speech group based in Arlington, Va., sued the city in January 2016 on behalf of three people who had taken the test and found it overly burdensome. The plaintiffs argued the city was trying to control their speech by making them focus on a lot of historical and architectural details that had nothing to do with the stories they want to tell.
The city's attorneys argued that tour guides were free to say whatever they wanted, but the city had an interest in making sure the details were right, since the city's history and architecture are key to its rise as a tourist destination.
"Both parties spent substantial briefing and testimony on whether the City’s motivation in enacting the licensing law was content-neutral," Norton wrote in his discussion. "The court sees no need to answer that question. Even assuming that the City’s motive was content-neutral, the court finds that the licensing law fails to pass constitutional muster even under the more lenient intermediate scrutiny standard applied to content-neutral laws."
There is no evidence that the city ever tried to achieve its goal of giving tourists quality tours by using less burdensome methods, Norton pointed out.
"The City’s lack of evidence that it ever actually considered— let alone tried — less speech-restrictive alternatives as required by Reynolds dooms the licensing law," he wrote.
The Institute has also successfully challenged tour-guide licensing laws in Savannah, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
"The First Amendment protects your right to speak for a living, whether you’re a journalist, a stand-up comedian or a tour guide,” Institute attorney Robert McNamara said in a statement. "Today’s opinion vindicates that principle, and we look forward to yet more victories for occupational speech in the months and years to come."
The city did not immediately issue a response to the decision.
During the bench trial, McNamara asked former Mayor Joe Riley if he had ever studied how other cities regulated tour guides.
"I said no," Riley answered, according to the transcript that was released last month. "And there's no city like Charleston, so the requirement that we have for something is different and more than any other city."
Riley dismissed several questions about what other cities do as "irrelevant."
The manual was written by the Historic Charleston Foundation. One of the plaintiffs, Michael Nolan of West Ashley, testified that he found it impossible to master.
"Well, I'm a book editor, and it is one of the messiest, most imponderable books I have ever come across," he said during the bench trial. "It's just 500 pages of fact after fact .... I'd have to memorize 2,000 different houses to be able to know that I would pass that test."
Another plaintiff, Kimberly Billups, said she recalled a question on the test about the architect of a funeral home.
"And when you had the idea of the type of stories you wanted to tell, was architecture of a funeral home part of that?" Institute attorney Arif Panju asked her.
"No, sir," she said.