Judge dismisses lawsuit tied to college basketball bribery scandal

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Louisville and USC basketball player Brian Bowen alleging the 2017-2018 NCAA bribery scandal involving Adidas and its associates derailed his promising career.

In a 17-page decision signed May 25, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. said he did not doubt Bowen's life was upended after it was revealed his father had accepted bribes from Adidas to encourage his son to play basketball at the University of Louisville.

However, the judge determined Bowen failed to provide sufficient evidence to show the company and its employees violated civil racketeering statutes by harming his business interests.

"Plaintiff’s argument is impassioned, but unsupported by sound legal principles," Anderson wrote.

Bowen was considered among the top-ranked high school basketball players in the country when he signed with Louisville in June 2017. Three months later, he was suspended after federal investigators announced arrests in a far-reaching bribery investigation that implicated Bowen's family and Louisville head coach Rick Pitino.

Bowen transferred to USC in spring 2018, but left in May after the NCAA failed to clear him as eligible to play. He joined the Australian National Basketball League and declared for the 2019 NBA draft, but he was not selected.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Bowen played six games this season with the Indiana Pacers before being waived.

Deborah Barbier, a Columbia-based attorney who represented former Adidas executive James Gatto in the lawsuit, said she was pleased with the judge's decision.

"The Court’s decision is legally solid and we are confident it will be affirmed if appealed," Barbier said in a statement. "Jim is a good man and his legal team will continue to fight for his exoneration.”

Bowen is represented by Charleston attorney Mullins McLeod. He did not respond to a request for comment May 27.

The suit also named Adidas associates Merl Code, Christian Dawkins, Munish Sood, Thomas Gassnola and Christopher Rivers.

Gatto, Code and Dawkins were convicted in 2018 on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In January, an appellate court upheld their convictions.