A year after it set its sights on business borrowers in the Charleston region, one of the world's largest financial institutions is preparing to wade into the coastal area's consumer banking waters.

The Chase piece of JPMorgan Chase & Co. fame has filed detailed plans showing its first two standalone branches in the local market on the site of two fast-food restaurants, both in the high-growth suburb of Mount Pleasant.

One of the full-service offices would replace a longstanding Hardee’s near U.S. Highway 17 and Houston Northcutt Boulevard, according to the engineering drawings.

The other would be built a few miles up the road, on the site of a recently mothballed Burger King near the entrance to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

Chase Bank also reportedly is eyeing at least one more local branch, in the Summerville area, and probably others beyond that.

A company spokesman declined to elaborate about the brick-and-mortar play, saying it's "still too early to comment."

The South Carolina coast had been largely off JPMorgan's radar screen until mid-2018, when it announced plans to staff its first Charleston commercial loan office to court small and mid-sized businesses in the region. Savannah also was part of that rollout.

“Both cities have seen significant population and business growth over the last several years and their seaports help fuel their states’ economies,” a Chase executive said in a written statement. “We have been serving businesses in the Carolinas and Georgia for nearly a decade and are excited to build out local teams in these important coastal cities.”

It was stressed at the time that the Meeting Street office would not be a traditional walk-in branch, and it isn't. Instead, bankers at the downtown location target two distinct but broad-based groups of clients: businesses with annual revenue above or below the $20 million threshold.

"It's loans, it's cash management, it's advice," a spokesman said last year.

The consumer banking expansion seemed inevitable based on Chase's Upstate road map, where it opened a Greenville loan office before announcing a conventional retail location in March as part of its strategy to plant its flag near big colleges and universities. The Clemson branch — the bank's first in South Carolina — is expected to open this year.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is spearheading the expansion. In early 2018, he announced that the global financial services giant would be flexing its muscle around the country, largely by adding more consumer offices to its already sizable footprint and reaching 93 percent of the population. The long-term goal is to open 400 branches and hire as many as 3,000 employees in about 20 new and fast-growing markets over five years.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to start the expansion of Chase retail,” Dimon said in June at a branch-opening event in Manhattan.

In 2019, the focus has been on the Upstate and eight other cities that are new to Chase, including Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville. The plan calls for 90 locations and up to 700 hires, who will earn no less than $15 an hour and be eligible for workplace benefit packages valued at $12,000, according to the company.

“This expansion marks a major milestone for our firm by allowing us to serve more customers, small businesses and communities across the country,” said Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Chase's consumer banking group, which operates about 5,000 retail offices. “To us, this is so much more than building branches. This is about new customer relationships, better access to credit and local jobs.”

Whether Charleston is on the bank's 2020 to-do list remains to be seen. Chase is already familiar with its top rivals in the local market. They include heavyweights Wells Fargo — which recently notified customers that it's preparing to close a Mount Pleasant branch in October — and Bank of America.

But it also will have to scrap for loans and deposits with an assortment of much smaller but deeply entrenched rivals, from South State to CresCom to the Bank of South Carolina.