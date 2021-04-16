Jobless rate drops slightly as SC prepares to require unemployed to look for work again

South Carolina's unemployment rate dropped slightly again in March and added jobs in most sectors, but leisure and hospitality still lagged.
The new figures were posted April 14, several days before the state said it will start requiring unemployed South Carolinians to prove they're looking for work. Early in the pandemic, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce had suspended its work search requirement.
Now, director Dan Ellzey said in a statement, the department has moved focus to "filling the open job positions in our state."
Right now, there are about 85,000 job postings in the state, according to Ellzey. About 116,000 South Carolinians are receiving unemployment benefits a week.
"That really does not make sense, and we have to get people to start looking for jobs," Ellzey said.
The number of claimants collecting weekly jobless benefits from the state has dropped by about 9,000 from last month, when the reinstatement of the work search requirement was first announced.
"We have made it clear to claimants, that if they do not perform the two work searches for a claim week, they will not be paid unemployment benefits," Ellzey said in his statement. "It is as simple as that."
March was the third straight month the state's unemployment rate has dropped, going from 5.6 percent in December to 5.1 percent, which is close to a full percentage point lower than the national rate, which was 6 percent as of March.
Most sectors added jobs from February to March, and two of them — construction and trade, transportation and utilities — made gains over their March 2020 numbers.
"Those are the two sectors that have fully recovered at this point," said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
The trade and transportation category, which includes retail, grew the most, adding 4,000 jobs. While small, boutique retailers had a tough year, grocery stores and big-box retailers have done well, especially since COVID-19 stimulus checks put more spending money in some Americans' pockets, Ullrich said.
Despite indicators that tourism has been starting to bounce back in the last month, leisure and hospitality jobs remained flat last month.
That's likely for a few reasons, Ullrich said. Some businesses closed permanently during the pandemic, and others may not be fully open again. Hotels and restaurants are also reporting a severe shortage of workers, which could also be keeping that industry's headcount from being larger.
One good sign for South Carolina's employment outlook, Ullrich said, is that the state has added to its labor force since the pandemic began. That number, which includes people who are working and unemployed people looking for work, was about 2.39 million in March, an increase of about 1 percent from the pre-COVID figure.
In the U.S. overall, the labor force decreased 2.4 percent, Ullrich said.
"I think that is at least partially due to continued in-migration," she said. "We don't have a lot of hard data on that yet, but we've certainly heard a lot of anecdotal stories of people moving in from other places."
The state is now reaching the point that year-over-year comparisons will reflect two different points in the COVID-19 pandemic, but March 2020 data was taken early enough that unemployment was still low, 3 percent.
April's numbers will be more skewed since that's the month last year when the state's jobless rate shot up to double digits.