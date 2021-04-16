Jobless rate dropped slightly as SC prepares to require unemployed to look for work again

South Carolina's unemployment rate dropped slightly again in March, and the state added jobs in most sectors, though hard-hit hospitality was still lagging.
The new figures were released April 14, several days before the state says it will start requiring unemployed South Carolinians who are seeing financial assistance to prove they're looking for work. Early in the pandemic, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce had suspended that requirement.
Now, agency director Dan Ellzey said in a written statement that the department has moved focus to "filling the open job positions in our state."
About 85,000 job opening around the state are posted online, according to Ellzey. About 116,000 South Carolinians are receiving unemployment benefits a week.
"That really does not make sense, and we have to get people to start looking for jobs," Ellzey said.
The number of claimants collecting weekly jobless benefits from the state has dropped by about 9,000 from last month, when the reinstatement of the work search requirement was first announced.
"We have made it clear to claimants, that if they do not perform the two work searches for a claim week, they will not be paid unemployment benefits," Ellzey said in his statement. "It is as simple as that."
March was the third straight month the state's unemployment rate has dropped, going from 5.6 percent in December to 5.1 percent, which is nearly a full percentage point lower than the U.S. rate, which was 6 percent as of last month.
Most industry sectors in South Carolina added jobs from February to March, and two of them — construction and trade, transportation and utilities — made gains compared to March 2020.
"Those are the two ... that have fully recovered at this point," said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
The trade and transportation category, which includes retailers, grew the most, adding 4,000 jobs. While small, boutique merchants had a tough year, grocery stores and big-box chains have performed well, especially with COVID-19 stimulus checks putting more spending money in some Americans' pockets, Ullrich said.
Despite indicators that tourism has been starting to bounce back in the last month, leisure and hospitality jobs remained flat.
That's likely for a few reasons, Ullrich said. Some businesses closed permanently during the pandemic, and others may not be fully open again. Hotels and restaurants are also reporting a severe labor shortage, which could also be keeping payrolls from expanding.
One good sign for South Carolina's employment outlook, Ullrich said, is that the state has added to its labor force since the pandemic began. That number, which includes people who are working, plus unemployed residents who are actively looking for work, was about 2.39 million in March, an increase of about 1 percent from the pre-COVID figure.
In the U.S. overall, the labor force has decreased, Ullrich said, by 2.4 percent.
"I think that is at least partially due to continued in-migration," she said of South Carolina's labor pool gain. "We don't have a lot of hard data on that yet, but we've certainly heard a lot of anecdotal stories of people moving in from other places."
The state is now reaching the point that year-over-year comparisons will reflect two different points in the COVID-19 pandemic, but March 2020 data was taken early enough that unemployment was still low then, 3 percent.
April's numbers will be more skewed since that's the month last year when the state's jobless rate shot up to double digits.