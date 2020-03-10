Jewelry Warehouse reopens under new owners, new name. USC game day stickers returning.

COLUMBIA — The former Jewelry Warehouse, a longtime Columbia-area favorite that became a regular part of Gamecock football game days by handing out stickers, reopened last week in Lexington under new ownership.

The store now is called Traditions Fine Jewelers and is owned by John McNeill of Lumberton, N.C., a longtime friend from the jewelry business of the original owners the Satterfield family. Former owner Scott Satterfield will stay with the business as a consultant.

"John has retained me as a consultant to help make sure the store has many of the same values and policies that Jewelry Warehouse held dear," Scott Satterfield wrote on the Jewelry Warehouse Facebook page.

The store that had been dedicated to sports apparel also will reopen under the names Gamecock Traditions and Tiger Traditions.

The store also will keep up the business's popular tradition of offering small round stickers on USC football game days, such as "Beat Georgia." With the business closed last season, several other businesses and organizations including the USC Alumni Center worked to fill the gap.

After months of being closed amid business license issues with state Department of Revenue and foreclosure proceedings, Jewelry Warehouse reopened its store at 5134 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington and conducted a going out of business sale from early December the holidays through Feb. 29.

Blossom on Devine

In what seems like a natural pairing, a locally owned ladies shoe store has joined the row of high-end dress shops along the Devine Street corridor.

Blossom Shoes and Such has opened at 2850 Devine St. The Columbia location is the third for the retailer, which has operated for a decade in Greenwood and opened a Greenville location in 2017.

In addition to fashionable shoes, Blossom sells jewelry and other accessories.

Brewpub at BullStreet

A Delaware-based brewpub chain announced a Columbia location in the BullStreet development on Thursday.

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant plans to build a brewpub at the intersection of Bull Street and Williams Drive in the summer of 2021, the company announced in a press release.

Iron Hill’s plans include a 7,500 square foot building, with an on-site brewing facility, bar area, dining room and outdoor dining space. The company’s announcement comes as the BullStreet development prepares for the upcoming opening of REI Co-Op this year and a Starbucks the next, but also follows the development’s only restaurant, Bone-In Barbecue, closing last month.

Finn’s company had been eyeing Columbia and the BullStreet development for some time, he shares. It compared well to one of their other successful locations, in Wilmington, Delaware, which also rests near the city’s downtown and near a ballpark.

“We were kind of waiting to see how (BullStreet) all unfolded and we’ve been talking to them the whole time,” he said. “I decided there’s enough momentum there that we decided to be a part of it.”

Gallery open in Cayce

State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio has opened in downtown Cayce, holding a grand opening event on Feb. 29.

The gallery, at 2007 State St., focuses on South Carolina artists, while the pottery studio offers classes including wheel throwing.

David Clarey contributed to this report.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.