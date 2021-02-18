JetBlue to launch daily flights between Charleston and NY's LaGuardia Airport in July

JetBlue Airways is tacking on new service for Charleston travelers headed to and from the Northeast this summer.

The New York-based carrier will offer daily flights between the Holy City and the Big Apple's LaGuardia Airport starting July 1, the airline announced Feb. 18.

Flights go on sale Feb 23. Flight times have not been posted.

The new route is part of a code-sharing agreement with American Airlines through what they are calling a new "Northeast Alliance" to boost service from New York City and Boston to several destinations, including Charleston.

Code-sharing allows travelers to book directly with a preferred airline for flights operated by a partner airline.

"The Southeast performs very well for JetBlue, and Charleston is an important part of our success in the region,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president of network planning at JetBlue.

"Our alliance with American opens the door for JetBlue to successfully enter into new markets, introducing more choices ... and low fares to more customers," said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue. "The alliance is also essential to getting our planes back in the air profitably and crewmembers working again."

American Airline's chief revenue officer Vasu Raja called it a first step to creating "a seamless experience that's easy for our customers, supports our communities and leads to more growth for our team."

JetBlue currently offers flights from Charleston to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International, Boston Logan International, Los Angeles International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.

American also serves the Charleston market with flights to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, Reagan National in Washington, D.C., and LaGuardia, according to the website for Charleston International.

Flight schedules and destinations may be affected by the coronavirus. Check with individual airlines for flight information.